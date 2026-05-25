Man City news: 'Should I suggest a name, I'd say Pep' — Conte hints at Guardiola's next destination after Man City exit

By Axel Clody | 25 May 2026 11:23

Antonio Conte has confirmed his departure from Napoli and thrown Italian football into fresh debate by suggesting Pep Guardiola as the ideal candidate to take charge of the national team, while simultaneously questioning whether the federation has the financial means to make it happen.

Conte's final press conference as Napoli boss, held after Sunday's one-nil win over Udinese on the final day of Serie A, was both a farewell to the club and an intervention in the increasingly heated race to find Italy's next manager.

"I remember what I said about the national team. I was very clear. I said I'd consider Conte if I were the FIGC president. Guardiola's name has emerged, too. Is the FIGC ready to have a top coach? Right now, there's nothing. Do they have the funds to hire Guardiola? I'd be the first one to say he should be hired, but is the money there? All benches are covered now. Perhaps I'll rest and visit Aurelio in Los Angeles for the World Cup," he said. Wise

Italy's managerial crisis

© Iconsport / Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third successive time after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-offs, a disaster that prompted the resignation of FIGC president Gabriele Gravina in April. The federation is currently under interim management ahead of presidential elections scheduled for 22nd June.

Three names have emerged as the main candidates in the Italian media: Conte himself, Massimiliano Allegri and Claudio Ranieri. Guardiola's name has also circulated, with former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci describing the prospect of Guardiola as Italy boss as a "dream." footballtransfersfootballtransfers

Conte the frontrunner despite denials

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Despite his public denials of any agreement, Conte is widely regarded behind the scenes as the leading candidate. He rebuilt Italy's competitiveness after the 2014 World Cup failure, guiding the Azzurri to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals before losing on penalties to Germany. His record of rapid reconstructions — three Serie A titles with Juventus, Inter Milan's first league title in eleven years, the Premier League with Chelsea and last season's Scudetto with Napoli — makes him the natural choice for a federation in crisis.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has formally departed Manchester City after a decade at the Etihad Stadium and is expected to take some time away from management — reports suggest the Spaniard already has a new role lined up — though his previous spells as a player at Roma and Brescia fuel the romantic notion of a return to Italy.