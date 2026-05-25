Newcastle to avoid Elliot Anderson transfer repeat as ‘inspirational’ midfielder signs long-term contract extension

By Oliver Thomas | 25 May 2026 11:57 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 11:59

Newcastle United have announced that midfielder Lewis Miley has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has put pen to paper on a six-year deal to keep him at St James' Park until June 2032.

Since making his senior debut in February 2022, Miley has developed into an invaluable first-team player under head coach Eddie Howe, making 80 appearances across all competitions.

Miley is Newcastle’s youngest ever appearance-maker, goalscorer and assister in both the Premier League and Champions League, netting in the latter competition in the 2025-26 season to break Hugo Viana's previous record that had stood since 2002.

The England Under-21 international played 34 times in total for the Magpies this term, chipping in with three goals and four assists while proving his versatility in both central midfield and at right-back.

Miley, who turned 20 at the beginning of May, concluded the campaign with the highest amount of minutes played by any English teenager in the Premier League (1,494).

"He’s a massive, massive inspiration to every player that’s here now” ??



We’re delighted to announce that Academy graduate, Lewis Miley, has signed a new long-term contract with the club until 2032.



Lewis joined the Academy aged seven and has since progressed through the… pic.twitter.com/j6R77VvnaT — Newcastle United (@NUFC) May 25, 2026

"I'm really pleased to sign this new contract and commit my future here. It's a dream to be representing Newcastle United, so this is a proud moment for me,” Miley told the club’s official website.

"I'm really grateful to everybody who has played a part in helping me get to where I am today, especially the support of my family and the trust that the club has put in me from such a young age.

"It's been an amazing journey so far and I'm so excited for what's ahead. I'm now working hard every day to get back on the pitch even stronger next season and start to repay the faith that has been shown in me."

Howe: "Players like Lewis are a dream to work with"

Magpies boss Howe added: "Lewis fully deserves his new contract as recognition for everything he has achieved over the last few years. It's also a reflection of the potential for further growth that we all see in him.

"He's earned every opportunity and has proven himself to be more than capable of performing at the highest level. Players like Lewis are a dream to work with - not only is he immensely talented, he's keen to learn and approaches everything with a brilliant attitude.

"His versatility has proven to be a major plus and his willingness to try new roles is a reflection of his selfless approach to the team. I'm really looking forward to seeing Lewis back in action next season and I'm confident he will continue to go from strength to strength."

Sporting Director Ross Wilson continued: "I'm delighted to see Lewis sign this contract and continue his exciting journey with us. I know everybody connected with the club shares that feeling and it's clear just how much Lewis loves Newcastle United.

"This is something we have been working on quietly for a number of months. Lewis already had a long contract with us, but we felt it was important to reward his continued progression and development.

"He joined our academy as a young boy with a dream and it is exciting for everybody to see the player he is becoming. The most exciting aspect is that we believe the best is still to come."

© Iconsport

Miley's future secured, but can Newcastle keep hold of Tonali?

Tying down Miley to a new long-term contract comes as huge boost for Newcastle supporters, who are keen to see one of their own continue to thrive as a first-team player.

The new deal also suggests that Newcastle have no plans to sell another of their academy starlets, after they reluctantly let Elliot Anderson - now one of the most highly sought-after midfielders in the Premier League - join Nottingham Forest for £35m in 2024 to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

It remains to be seen whether Miley’s game time will increase in the new campaign and whether he will be playing alongside Sandro Tonali, who has been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

Bruno Guimaraes is another who has tentatively been linked with a possible exit following Newcastle’s failure to secure European football, while Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock are other midfield options at Howe’s disposal.