Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils face Sandro Tonali 'obstacle' amid Ederson reports

By Saikat Mandal | 24 May 2026 08:17

Manchester United are expected to overhaul their midfield in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils targeting major reinforcements ahead of next season.

Strengthening the engine room is understood to be one of Michael Carrick’s top priorities, and a number of midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

In recent weeks, reports have suggested that United are growing increasingly confident of pulling off an ambitious double swoop for Sandro Tonali and Ederson.

Man Utd appreciate Sandro Tonali but there's obstacle

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have recently been active in Italy, holding discussions over multiple transfer matters, including Tonali’s situation.

The transfer expert claims that Man Utd “really appreciate” the Newcastle United midfielder, but they are also aware that any potential deal would be extremely expensive.

Tonali has become a hugely important player for Newcastle over the past two seasons, and it has been suggested that the Tyneside club would demand at least £80m before even considering a sale of the Italy international.

Newcastle may need to generate funds through player sales in order to reinvest in the squad, but Tonali is unlikely to be allowed to leave for anything less than a premium fee.

Man Utd progressing with Ederson deal?

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Casemiro is confirmed to leave Old Trafford after Sunday’s final game against Aston Villa, while uncertainty continues to surround Manuel Ugarte’s future.

Unlike the Tonali situation, Man Utd appear to be in a stronger financial position to pursue Ederson, with reports suggesting progress has already been made.

The Atalanta midfielder would reportedly cost almost half of Tonali’s valuation, and claims have even emerged that United have already reached a full agreement for his signature.

Perhaps most intriguingly, Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino has confirmed that Ederson is in discussions with a top club over a possible summer move.

Tonali, with his Premier League experience, technical quality and all-round midfield presence, would be a superb signing for United, but unless Newcastle significantly soften their stance, Ederson appears the more realistic option at this stage.