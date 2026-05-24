Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make 'enquiry' for versatile Nottingham Forest defender

By Saikat Mandal | 24 May 2026 07:36

Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry for Neco Williams ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the market after securing Champions League football, with midfield reinforcements understood to be a major priority, although strengthening other areas of the squad is also firmly on the agenda.

Michael Carrick - who has been appointed as the club's permanent boss - could also look to bring in a versatile full-back, with United needing greater depth and cover next season given the added demands of European competition.

Williams came through the academy ranks at Liverpool, but after struggling to establish himself in the first team, he joined Nottingham Forest in 2022.

The 25-year-old has since become an important figure for Forest, making 159 appearances across all competitions while scoring four goals.

Man Utd make enquiry for Neco Williams?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

According to CaughtOffside, Williams has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, although Forest have no intention of selling one of their key players.

The Tricky Trees are expected to oversee a significant squad reshuffle this summer, with some senior figures potentially exploring moves elsewhere following a disappointing campaign.

The Wales international remains under contract at the City Ground until 2029, and Forest are reportedly prepared to offer him improved terms as both a reward for his development and a deterrent against growing outside interest.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton are also reportedly credited with interest, but United’s involvement could significantly alter the complexion of the race.

Neco Williams would be an exciting signing for Man Utd

© Imago

Williams’ versatility is arguably his biggest attraction, with the Welsh defender capable of operating effectively on both the right and left flanks.

That flexibility could prove extremely valuable for United, particularly if Noussair Mazraoui is allowed to leave, while Williams could also provide dependable cover for veteran Luke Shaw on the opposite side.

Given his age, Premier League experience and adaptable profile, Williams appears a logical fit for United, although prising him away from Forest would almost certainly require a substantial transfer fee.

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