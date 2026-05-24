Preview: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 24 May 2026 16:14 , Last updated: 24 May 2026 16:14

Holders Nigeria begin their Unity Cup title defence against Zimbabwe at The Valley in London on Tuesday, with a place in the final against either Jamaica or India up for grabs in the semi-final of the friendly tournament.

Eric Chelle’s side arrive in decent shape despite the absence of several key names, while Zimbabwe come into the fixture on the back of two successive victories and will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Match preview

Nigeria’s last major competitive outing ended in disappointment at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they fell to hosts Morocco on penalties in the semi-final before claiming third place by overcoming Egypt in another shootout.

Since that continental tournament, the Super Eagles have played twice during the March international window, beating Iran 2-1 before drawing 2-2 with Jordan.

Chelle’s side have shown a tendency to play in open contests, having both scored and conceded in seven of their last eight friendly matches, a pattern that suggests Tuesday’s semi-final is unlikely to be a tight, low-scoring affair.

In 2026 so far, Nigeria have won four of their six matches, scoring 10 goals across that run, and that attacking output will be a concern for a Zimbabwe side that has had to rebuild their defensive shape since the Nations Cup exit.

© Imago

Zimbabwe bowed out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage without winning any of their three matches, managing one draw and two defeats, but the Warriors have since responded positively with back-to-back victories - a 3-0 win over Botswana and a 1-0 triumph against Zambia Under-23s during the March window.

The two nations are not unfamiliar with one another, having met twice during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with both matches ending 1-1 - the first in Kigali and the second at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Neither side ultimately reached the World Cup, with Zimbabwe finishing bottom of their qualifying group and Nigeria, despite ending as one of the best runners-up, losing on penalties to DR Congo in the play-off final.

Across their last three encounters specifically, every meeting has ended level, and Nigeria’s overall head-to-head record against Zimbabwe stands at four wins from eight matches, with three draws and one defeat as far back as 1981.

Kaitano Tembo’s side will take confidence from that recent sequence of draws against stronger opposition, and with a youthful squad looking to make an impression on a big occasion.

Nigeria International Friendlies form:

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Nigeria form (all competitions):

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Zimbabwe International Friendlies form:

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Zimbabwe form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Chelle has named a separate squad for the Unity Cup from the one selected for Nigeria’s upcoming June friendlies against Poland and Portugal, with several high-profile absences notable across both groups.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze are all absent from the Unity Cup squad, while Stanley Nwabali, currently without a club, has been left out of both selections, a factor that is likely to have influenced his exclusion.

The squad does include experienced names such as captain Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Bruno Onyemaechi and Akor Adams, while a number of new faces have been handed opportunities, among them goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, defenders Chibueze Oputa, Elias Ochobi, midfielder Samson Tijani and forward Rafiu Durosinmi.

For Zimbabwe, interim coach Tembo has named a 23-man squad with a youthful profile, with captain Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi and Gerald Takwara the most experienced members of the group, each having made 38 appearances for the Warriors.

Divine Lunga and Bill Antonio have withdrawn from the squad, while Tino Kadewere is unavailable through injury.

Washington Navaya, Prosper Padera and Isheanesu Mauchi have come in as replacements, and Abubakar Moffat could be in line for his international debut.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Uzoho; Onyemaechi, Fernandez, Ogbu, Oputa; Ndidi, Al Hassan, Onyedika, Simon; Moffi, Adams

Zimbabwe possible starting lineup:

Chipezeze; Fusire, Takwara, Garananga, Zemura; Munetsi, Nakamba; Chirewa, Maswanhise, Msendami; Dube

We say: Nigeria 2-1 Zimbabwe



Three consecutive draws against Nigeria in the head-to-head record, including both World Cup qualifier meetings, suggest Zimbabwe are more than capable of making life difficult for the Super Eagles - and with Osimhen, Lookman and Chukwueze all absent, Chelle is without his most dangerous attacking weapons.

However, Nigeria’s overall superiority in squad depth, combined with Zimbabwe’s struggles, tips the balance in favour of the holders, and the Super Eagles are backed to edge a contest that should produce goals at both ends.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.