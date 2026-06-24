Preview: Norway vs France - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 24 Jun 2026 22:47

Norway meet France at the Gillette Stadium on Friday evening for the final round of group stage matches in the 2026 World Cup.

With the Vikings claiming a crucial 3-2 win over Senegal and France beating Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia, you can find out the favourites to top Group I in Foxborough by reading our best World Cup betting sites article.

Match preview

Playing in their fourth tournament finals and first in the previous 28 years, Norway have given a great account of themselves so far in the World Cup group stages.

In the opening round of fixtures, the Vikings produced a ruthless display of attacking football, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland netting a brace to beat Iraq 4-1 and propel his team to the summit of Group I, likely securing their place in the knockout phase.

That progression was then confirmed on Tuesday morning in their second game, as Stale Solbakken’s men kept Senegal at arm's length to post a 3-2 victory and make it six points from their two matches so far.

Although they have achieved maximum points, Norway sit second behind France in Group I due to Les Bleus’ superior goal difference, though do have the chance to claim top spot with victory on Friday evening.

To do so, the Vikings would have to claim only their fourth victory over France, with their most recent triumph coming in a 2-1 win at the Ullevaal Stadium in August 2010 courtesy of an Erik Huseklepp second-half brace.

© Imago / Matrix Images

Having reached the final in 2022 and won the competition four years prior, France have so far shown why they are one of the favourites to win this summer’s World Cup too.

Despite a late scare, Kylian Mbappe’s brace alongside a sumptuous Bradley Barcola strike saw off a spirited Senegalese side in the opening fixture as Les Bleus began their campaign with a 3-1 victory.

This was followed up by a professional display against Iraq as Didier Deschamps’ men took an early lead through Mbappe once more, before sealing the game in the second half, winning 3-0 and therefore sit top of the group with six points.

To confirm first place, France just need to avoid defeat against the Vikings, who they beat 4-0 when these sides last met in May 2014, aided by strikes from Loic Remy, Paul Pogba and an Olivier Giroud brace.

However, Les Bleus will undoubtedly be searching for all three points and doing the clean sweep in Group I, a feat that they last achieved in the 1998 World Cup where they won the first of their two stars.

Norway World Cup form:

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Norway form (all competitions):

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France World Cup form:

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France form (all competitions):

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The view from France Romain Lantheaume, TopMercato "I think Les Bleus will be especially motivated to win this match for their coach, Didier Deschamps, who is grieving the loss of his mother and has temporarily returned to France. Despite their attacking potential, Norway have shown significant defensive weaknesses against Iraq and Senegal, and against forwards of the calibre of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé, they could well be punished."

Team News

© Imago / Passion2Press

Hobbling off injured after only 13 minutes against Senegal, it is highly unlikely that Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson features on Friday, with his replacement Marcus Pedersen almost certain to fill the void.

Scoring four goals in his first two matches, making him the joint second highest scorer in the tournament so far, Haaland is undoubtedly Norway's danger man and will be eager to impress against one of the world's best international sides.

France's biggest selection talking point comes in attack with Paris Saint-Germain duo Barcola and Desire Doue playing one game each so far in Group I, though the latter did not have his best game against Iraq.

Manu Kone and Lucas Digne performed well when introduced in central midfield and left back respectively on Monday evening too, leaving it difficult to predict whether Aurelien Tchouameni or Theo Hernandez can win their places back.

Also netting on four occasions, Mbappe has proved to be Deschamps' main man once again on the international stage and will be hungry to chase down Lionel Messi as the highest scorer of all time at World Cups.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Aursnes, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba; Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe

We say: Norway 1-2 France

With both sides having electric starts to this summer's tournament, it is difficult to see either party running away with proceedings on Friday night.

However, with such attacking firepower, it is difficult to look past this French team right now and we think they will just come out on top from what is bound to be a great contest at the Gillette Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.