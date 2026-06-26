France vs. Norway: Why Les Bleus are much more than the Kylian Mbappe show after Ousmane Dembele hat-trick at World Cup 2026

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Jun 2026 00:55

France showed their prowess as they strolled to a 4-1 victory over Norway on Friday, securing top spot in Group I at World Cup 2026.

Manager Didier Deschamps was absent this week for personal reasons, but his squad delivered a display that would have made the boss proud.

Ousmane Dembele was undoubtedly the standout as he fired home a historic first-half hat-trick to put the game beyond Norway before the interval, highlighting just what Les Bleus are capable of in full flow.

The Vikings may have rested star man Erling Haaland, but the impressive nature of the 2018 champions' performance was a statement of intent, regardless.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at why France are favourites to win the World Cup, especially after Dembele's hat-trick.

France were flawless in World Cup Group I

© Imago / Matrix Images

France came into the World Cup with one of the best squads around, but unlike their rivals for this summer's crown, they have delivered in each of their games so far.

Les Bleus downed Africa Cup of Nations finalists Senegal 3-1 in their opener, courtesy of a brace from talisman Mbappe either side of an effort from Bradley Barcola, rendering 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye's 95th-minute goal a mere consolation.

Norway may have beaten Iraq 4-1 on matchday one, but the reality of the game was that the Lions of Mesopotamia remained competitive throughout the first half, before slipping up in the second.

With that in mind, France's comprehensive 3-0 triumph over Iraq on Monday - which saw Mbappe hit the back of the net twice again - was commendable, particularly given they denied their opponents even a single shot on target.

Likewise, there was little to play for on Friday, and they may have been up against a heavily-rotated Vikings XI, but France pulling off a 4-1 triumph is testament to their consistency.

By contrast, European champions Spain could not rely on their finishing as they were held to a 0-0 draw by World Cup debutants Cape Verde in their opener, while England were frustrated and needed a good dose of luck to walk away with a goalless stalemate against Ghana on Tuesday.

Much more than Kylian Mbappe: France's frontline delivering at World Cup 2026

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Real Madrid striker Mbappe has been the centre of attention for Les Bleus this summer given that he is part of the golden boot race with Lionel Messi and Haaland, but it is important to note how France's other stars have stepped up.

Dembele was lauded for a number of years as one of the most talented players in Europe, but he often failed to produce his best on the biggest stages in the past.

However, the 29-year-old has come into his own under Luis Enrique's tutelage at Paris Saint-Germain, guiding Les Parisiens to back-to-back Champions League titles and winning the Ballon d'Or in 2025.

On the international circuit, the forward had endured 19 matches at the World Cup or European championships without scoring, though after his hat-trick on Friday - the first in the opening-half of a World Cup game since 1994 - he now boasts four in two games.

Alongside Dembele, Michael Olise has blossomed into arguably the best right-winger in world football, and the Bayern Munich star is equally adept at creating chances for teammates or cutting inside and finding the top corner himself.

Olise's three assists so far is not bettered by any other player at the tournament, and if he can stay fit, then it is difficult to see how the team might be stopped.

Mbappe has been the main man for Les Bleus since he was a teenager, but he has players of a similar calibre at World Cup 2026 to help carry some of the attacking burden, and the sheer variety of options available to Deschamps means that France are deservedly favourites to lift the trophy.

What next for France at World Cup 2026?

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Now that France have finished first in Group I, it remains to be seen who their opponents might be in the round of 32.

Les Bleus are scheduled to face one of the third-placed teams from Groups C, D, F, G or H at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on June 30, but they will be expecting to make it beyond their likely challengers regardless.

As things stand, Sweden (Group F) are the most likely candidates, though a meeting with Scotland (Group C) or Paraguay (Group D) is possible, while Group G (Egypt, Iran, Belgium and New Zealand) and Group H (Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia) are yet to finalise their placements.

Should France progress to the round of 16, they would likely face a tough test against Julian Nagelsmann's Group E winners Germany.

At the quarter-final stage, Deschamps's men would then come up against one of South Africa, Canada, Morocco or the Netherlands.