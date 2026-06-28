France lineup vs. Sweden: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 round of 32 game amid William Saliba doubt

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 21:45

William Saliba completed individual training away from France's main squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup clash with Sweden on Tuesday.

The centre-back was left out of the team that beat Norway 4-1 on Friday, with the defender struggling with a back problem.

However, given the important nature of the round of 32 fixture on Tuesday, Saliba will likely want to push through the pain barrier and start alongside Dayot Upamecano.

The duo will have to protect shot-stopper Mike Maignan, but so will left-back Theo Hernandez and right-back Jules Kounde.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot have often been favoured by boss Didier Deschamps, and there is no reason to doubt their inclusion in midfield.

Ousmane Dembele had not scored a single World Cup goal prior to the start of the tournament, but he is now only behind Lionel Messi (six) in the scoring charts having netted four times.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker will likely be positioned in an attacking midfield role, while Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Desire Doue are set to complete Les Bleus' attack.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe

> Click here to see how Sweden could line up against France