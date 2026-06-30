Portugal lineup vs. Croatia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Roberto Martinez set to recall key midfielder

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Jun 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 00:34

Portugal emerged from their final Group K fixture without any fresh injury concerns, although Roberto Martinez is expected to make adjustments for Friday’s round of 32 clash against DR Congo after a disjointed display in the goalless draw with Colombia.

The Selecao managed 13 attempts in that contest but were also forced to withstand 24 shots from their opponents, with goalkeeper Diogo Costa producing six saves to secure a second consecutive clean sheet.

The Porto shot-stopper is expected to keep his place between the posts, with Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo all likely to remain as an unchanged back four for a third straight match.

The most probable alteration comes in midfield, where Joao Neves is expected to return to the starting XI after replacing Ruben Neves at half-time in the last game, with the latter likely to drop to the bench.

Vitinha has started all three matches so far and should continue in a double pivot alongside Neves, while Bruno Fernandes is set to retain his advanced role at number 10 in Martinez’s 4-2-3-1 system, having already registered one assist in the tournament.

Joao Felix could keep his place on the left flank, although Rafael Leao remains a strong contender after making an impression in all three substitute appearances.

Pedro Neto’s place on the right is under pressure after a quiet outing against Colombia, with Francisco Conceicao also pushing for a start in a competitive wide selection.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line once again, with the 41-year-old aiming to add to his two goals, which includes a historic strike that made him the first player to score in six different World Cup editions.

Portugal possible lineup:

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

> Click here to see how Croatia could line up against Pertugal