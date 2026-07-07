Cristiano Ronaldo 'won't make any rash decisions' on Portugal future after final World Cup appearance

By Ben Sully | 07 Jul 2026 01:21

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he will not rush into a decision over his international future following Portugal's World Cup exit.

Ronaldo confirmed the 2026 edition would be his final World Cup when he spoke to the media ahead of Monday's last-16 clash with Spain.

The forward had hoped that his World Cup dream would extend beyond the last 16, but Mikel Merino's late winner ultimately ended those aspirations.

The 1-0 defeat ensures Ronaldo will not be able to add a World Cup to his European Championship and Nations League winners' medals.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Ronaldo to consider Portugal future following World Cup exit

Speaking after the loss in Dallas, the 41-year-old reaffirmed his stance that this was his last World Cup, but insisted he would take time to consider his international future.

"I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this," Ronaldo said as quoted by Sky Sports News.

"I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions.

"I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue [to play].

"Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today, with a clear conscience.

"I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything.

"The Euros was the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly."

© Iconsport / Zou Zheng / Xinhua

Should Ronaldo extend international career?

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez will leave his role after three years at the helm, and with a new era beckoning under a new manager, there surely is a sense that now is the time for the Selecao das Quinas to move on from their greatest-ever player.

Ultimately, the final decision will rest with Ronaldo, who scored three goals at the 2026 World Cup but offered very little in the team's build-up play and out-of-possession.

His performances are only likely to regress further as time goes on, and considering he will be 43 by the time Euro 2028 comes around, it is ultimately time for him to bring the curtain down on his international career.

It would be the best decision for him and his country, who need all the time possible to plan and adapt to the post-Ronaldo era ahead of the European Championships in two years' time.