Portugal 0-1 Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dreams in tatters as La Roja progress to quarter-finals

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 22:16

Spain booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup courtesy of a 1-0 success over Portugal in the last-16 stage of the competition on Monday.

Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the match in the 91st minute to send Luis de la Fuente's team into the final eight and end Portugal's hopes of glory this summer.

The match has marked Cristiano Ronaldo's last-ever fixture at a World Cup.

Indeed, the legendary attacker will end what has been a quite stunning career without a World Cup trophy - something that long-term rival Lionel Messi has achieved.

Portugal 0-1 Spain: What just happened?

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup run is over. ??



Six tournaments, 27 games, 11 goals, 1️⃣ incredible player. ? pic.twitter.com/jgu2gagPfY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

In truth, this was not a match for the ages.

Not a lot happened, and that is being kind. It was a tactical match, and it looked for all the world as if the last-16 clash would be heading for penalities.

However, Merino had other ideas, with the Arsenal midfielder scoring the only goal of the match in second-half stoppage time.

Merino's finish was excellent, sending the ball into the bottom corner after being released Ferran Torres, and Portugal had no response.

Bernardo Silva did have an opportunity to level the scores in the final moments and force extra-time, but the new Real Madrid attacker's header flew over the crossbar.

Portugal 0-1 Spain: The big talking point

It's the end of the road for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup ??❌



Mikel Merino's single goal for Spain sends them home at the round of 16 stage ? pic.twitter.com/fEPRAeQP3e — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2026

Ronaldo will be remembered as one of the finest footballers in history, but his emotions at full-time were clear to see - the World Cup is the one that he really wanted.

The 41-year-old was able to win the European Championship in 2016, but Ronaldo's heroics for Portugal have not translated into a World Cup.

This was his final chance, with Ronaldo already confirming that he will not play in the 2030 World Cup, but it remains to be seen if this is the end to his Portugal career.

Ronaldo's mentality has always been strong throughout his career, but this one will hurt.

Portugal 0-1 Spain: The bigger picture

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez is set to depart, and there is a strong chance that Ronaldo could also announce his international retirement, so it will be a new era for Portugal.

There are some excellent young talents coming through for the national side, but exactly what life after Ronaldo looks like is unclear at this stage.

Much has been made of Ronaldo's minutes this summer and whether he should have started, but a lack of a genuine replacement has contributed to that.

Some will be glad that Ronaldo will no longer be in the team, but replacing one of the greatest footballers of all time will not be an easy task.