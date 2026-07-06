Arsenal weighing up 'shock' move for ex-Man United defender in search for Ben White replacement

By Ben Sully | 07 Jul 2026 00:25

Arsenal have reportedly identified West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a potential replacement for Ben White.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after falling behind Jurrien Timber in the battle to be Arsenal's first-choice right-back.

While a knee injury could complicate his potential exit, Arsenal's recruitment team appear to be scouring the market for possible replacements.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners are considering Wan-Bissaka as a surprise candidate in their pursuit of a new right-back.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Arsenal considering Wan-Bissaka move

Arsenal see the former Man United defender as a 'genuine option, partly due to his strength as an accomplished one-on-one defender.

With plenty of Premier League experience, Wan-Bissaka would also be a low-risk option to cover and compete with Timber for the right-back spot.

West Ham are widely expected to sell the 28-year-old following the club's relegation to the Championship, despite his contract still having five years left to run.

In addition to Arsenal, Wan-Bissaka is the subject of interest from Everton and Turkish club Fenerbahce.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Who else is on Arsenal's right-back shortlist?

The report claims that the DR Congo is one of 11 full-back options being considered, including a couple of Premier League players in Newcastle United's Tino Livramento and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, the latter of whom usually plays in central defence but can cover at right-back.

Real Madrid's Raul Asencio is another versatile defender who is said to be on Arsenal's shortlist, with the 23-year-old likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu following a raft of defensive additions.

The Gunners are also interested in Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde, although they would face competition from Chelsea if they were to pursue a transfer.

Oscar Mingueza is firmly on Arsenal's radar after recently leaving Celta Vigo at the expiry of his contract.

Arsenal are also considering Roma's Wesley, Feyenoord's Givairo Read, Sporting Lisbon's Ivan Fresneda, and Lutsharel Geertruida.