USA 1-4 Belgium: Garcia's bold calls pay off as the Red Devils eliminate the co-hosts with authority

By Alexis Pereira | 07 Jul 2026 03:38

The bravest decisions are usually the ones that receive the most scrutiny. Before kick-off in Seattle, Rudi Garcia surprised everyone by leaving Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku on the bench. Any doubts about the choice evaporated across 90 minutes. With an intense, organised and thoroughly collective display, Belgium produced their best performance of the World Cup and beat the United States 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Without relying on their most celebrated names, the Red Devils found a dynamic they had not shown at any previous point in the tournament. They pressed high, won the ball in the attacking third and suffocated the Americans from the opening minutes. The result was a qualification built far more on collective function than on individual brilliance.

On the other side, the United States experienced the direct opposite of what they had shown to this point. After a consistent group stage defined by organisation and competitiveness, Mauricio Pochettino's side had no answer for Belgium's intensity. The below-par display culminated in the co-hosts' worst performance of the tournament and a premature exit in the last 16.

USA vs Belgium: How the match unfolded

Organisation, high intensity both on and off the ball, and the courage to play — Belgium's strong start was eye-catching and put the United States under immediate pressure. Only one side was seeing the ball, and it did not take long for the deadlock to break. Trossard received on the left touchline, cut back his cross and watched Freeman clear poorly. Raskin reacted, drove the ball across goal and found De Ketelaere, who simply rolled into an empty net.

Belgium's ticket to the Quarter-finals has been punched ?️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2026

The home side did not respond well to going behind and continued to look disjointed. Through a set-piece, however, they equalised. Tillman struck a free-kick from the edge of the area, the ball deflected off Vanaken in the wall and wrong-footed Courtois. It seemed to offer the Americans the platform to finally enter the contest. It did not.

Pochettino's half-time change — withdrawing Sergino Dest for Giovanni Reyna — made the American side more offensive but left them more exposed defensively. One attacking move was all Belgium needed to punish them. In a catastrophic error from Matt Freese under pressure from De Ketelaere, the United States goalkeeper surrendered the ball straight to Hans Vanaken, who fired first-time into the empty net.

Lukaku added the fourth. The number nine came on in the 69th minute and, in stoppage time, capitalised on a sequence of defensive errors from the American back line — a firm low finish into the corner, complete with a provocative celebration, to put the seal on a comprehensive Belgian victory.

USA vs Belgium: Without their stars, the Red Devils find their best version of the tournament

Few imagined that Belgium's best performance of the World Cup would come precisely without their most prominent outfield names in the starting lineup. Garcia backed decisions that appeared unpopular and watched his side gain intensity, mobility and aggression from the first whistle.

Without De Bruyne, Doku and Lukaku, Belgium lost individual weight but gained a far more fluid collective shape. The post-loss press clicked into place, the ball circulation was quicker and the side managed to accelerate transitions considerably more frequently than in previous matches.

?? Belgium have qualified for the Quarter-finals!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2026

One of the biggest beneficiaries was Dodi Lukebakio. The forward had already shown signs that he deserved a starting role and made the most of the opportunity. Relentless in his defensive tracking and consistently offering depth down his channel, he kept the American defence under constant pressure.

But the standout performer of the night was Charles De Ketelaere. Operating in a kind of false nine role, he confused the marking by alternating his movements between the penalty area and deeper positions. When he dropped off, he pulled centre-backs with him and created space for team-mates to run into. When he held his position as the focal point, he showed the opportunism associated with an out-and-out striker.

The two goals crowned a complete display, but reducing his evening to the statistics alone would be unfair. De Ketelaere contributed to the build-up, pressed the American build-up play and was decisive in making Belgium's attacking system considerably more unpredictable than it had been previously.

Will Garcia keep his revolution going against Spain?

The victory sets Belgium against a significantly stiffer challenge. In the quarter-finals, the Red Devils will face Spain, who eliminated Portugal 1-0 in Dallas.

The display against the United States inevitably raises a question: will Garcia retain the side that worked so well, or will he restore space to the established stars?

The nature of the quarter-final could again favour a fast, pressing-oriented team. Spain are unlikely to relinquish possession and should control much of the game — a scenario that could hand Belgium opportunities to exploit quick transitions, precisely the strongest feature of the setup deployed in Seattle.

At the same time, matches of this magnitude are usually decided by players capable of producing something outside the script. And few players in world football carry that repertoire quite like Kevin De Bruyne. The same applies, to a lesser degree at this stage of his career, to Romelu Lukaku, whose experience in big matches still carries weight.

The victory over the United States showed that Garcia has found an extremely competitive alternative. The question now is whether he will retain it against the tournament's leading contender, or revert to his established match-winners. Either way, the decision will return to the centre of attention — and may ultimately determine exactly how far Belgium go at this World Cup.