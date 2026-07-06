USA vs. Belgium: FIFA have “crossed a red line” with Florian Balogun suspension decision before World Cup last-16 tie

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jul 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 15:59

UEFA have released a strongly-worded statement criticising FIFA’s decision to allow USA striker Folarin Balogun to play in their World Cup 2026 last-16 tie against Belgium on Tuesday.

After scoring USA’s opener in their last-32 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, Balogun was shown a straight red card when he caught Tarik Muharemovic with his studs during an accidental coming-together.

The 25-year-old Monaco striker was initially handed a one-match ban and was set to miss USA’s crucial knockout clash with Belgium in Seattle.

FIFA’s rules had stated that players who receive a red card would serve a one-game ban and teams could not appeal for the decision to be overturned.

However, FIFA have remarkably stepped in to allow Balogun to play against Belgium by handing him a suspended ban for “one year”.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” a FIFA statement read.

"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

© Iconsport / Newspix

USA vs Belgium: UEFA slam FIFA’s decision over Balogun

According to an anomalous person who spoke to The Associated Press, The White House made a call to FIFA to ask president Gianni Infantino to review the red card.

President Donald Trump took to social media to express his delight that Balogun’s ban had bene lifted, posting on Truth Social: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

UEFA, meanwhile, have criticised the world’s football governing body, stating that their decision has put the "integrity of the game at stake".

UEFA's statement reacting to FIFA's Balogun decision "Yesterday's decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line. "Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. “It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension. "When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition. "Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws. A tournament is never a pure stand alone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole. "We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision."

Blatter: “Football must never become a playground for political power”

In addition, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who ruled between 1998-2015, has insisted that football can not become a "playground for political power."

"Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," a post on Blatter's X account read.

"If a US President intervenes with the FIFA President - and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match - the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis (where are you going), FIFA?

"Football must never become a playground for political power."

Blatter's FIFA presidency ended when he was banned from football for an initial eight years, reduced to six on appeal, due to a payment made to ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini.

The pair were cleared in the Swiss courts of wrongdoing and have always insisted that this was back payment for work Platini had done as an advisor to Blatter.

A additional six-year suspension was then imposed on Blatter by FIFA's ethics committee in 2021 in relation to other breaches of its ethics code.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Garcia aims “April Fool's Day" jibe at FIFA for Balogun decision

USA’s opponents Belgium are understood to have seen an appeal over Balogun’s eligibility rejected by FIFA, while head coach Rudi Garcia strongly believes that the unprecedented move is against the spirit of the game.

"I didn't ‌know that at the World Cup the fifth of July is now the first of April and it's April Fool's Day," Garcia told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

"We are not defending the national team or the federation, ​we are defending football with its ethics and integrity."

Garcia referred to a statement issued by the Royal Belgian Football ​Association (RBFA), which said that it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision and was "investigating all ⁠potential options.”

While Belgium are bidding to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the third time in four tournament appearances, USA are hoping to progress to the last eight for the first time since 2002.