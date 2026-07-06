Why England can't replace Jordan Henderson as Thomas Tuchel receives crushing injury update

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jul 2026 14:52

England and Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson will reportedly have to undergo surgery on the wrist injury he sustained in the post-Mexico celebrations and is set to miss the rest of the World Cup.

The 36-year-old has played a peripheral role in North America so far and was an unused substitute as England edged out Mexico 3-2 at Estadio Azteca to reach the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Henderson subsequently joined in the celebrations in front of jubilant England supporters, but celebration turned to concern when the midfielder hurt his arm in an accident with the advertising hoardings.

Henderson had to be stretchered off the field, and head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted in his post-game press conference that the 36-year-old's injury appeared "quite serious".

Henderson was immediately taken to hospital alongside a member of England's medical staff, both of whom did not travel back to the Three Lions' training camp in Kansas City.

England's Jordan Henderson 'to miss rest of World Cup' with wrist injury

© Imago / APL, David Ornstein

Now, The Athletic states that the former Liverpool captain will have to go under the knife to correct his freak injury, and his World Cup is already over.

It is still not clear what Henderson's exact injury is, but the Brentford man will have to watch on from the sidelines when England face Norway in their quarter-final in Miami on Saturday.

Tuchel's men will then face one of Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland or Colombia in the semi-finals if they can progress past the Scandinavian side, with that encounter due to take place on Wednesday, July 15.

Henderson's World Cup ends with the midfielder playing just six minutes in North America, coming off the bench in the dying embers of England's 2-0 group-stage win over Panama.

It remains to be seen if the 90-cap England international's injury will impact his participation for Brentford, who open their Premier League season with a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on August 22.

Can England call up a replacement for Jordan Henderson?

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

When England lost Tino Livramento to a groin injury before their opening game against Croatia, Tuchel swiftly replaced the Newcastle United right-back with Trevoh Chalobah.

The Chelsea man could be summoned thanks to FIFA's rules on injured players, who could be replaced up to 24 hours before the team in question played their first match of the competition.

However, now that England's campaign is in full swing, Tuchel cannot bring in a new player - such as Adam Wharton, Phil Foden or Cole Palmer - to replace Henderson for the rest of the tournament.

Teams cannot replace injured or ill outfield players after the 24-hour cut-off point, but a stricken goalkeeper could have their place taken by another shot-stopper from the provisional list after the competition begins.