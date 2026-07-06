Mexico 2-3 England: Bellingham double carries England to quarter-finals despite Azteca ferocity

By Axel Clody | 06 Jul 2026 05:07 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 05:08

England produced a performance of genuine character to beat Mexico 3-2 at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Sunday and advance to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Norway — who eliminated Brazil — on Saturday 11 July at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jude Bellingham scored twice and Harry Kane converted a penalty, with Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka both starting and contributing directly to the goals.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez reduced the deficit for the co-hosts, but England's star quality proved the decisive difference in a ferocious contest that saw Jarell Quansah sent off in the second half.

Of England's 11 World Cup goals so far, ten have been scored by Bellingham and Kane.

Mexico 2-3 England: how the game unfolded

Mexico started the stronger side, driven by a roaring Azteca crowd. Jordan Pickford was called into action early, producing a fine save to deny a diving Jimenez header before the first drinks break. Until that point, Mexico had been the only side to threaten on goal.

Tuchel made three changes from the DR Congo victory. Quansah replaced the injured Spence at right-back, while Saka and Gordon came in for Rashford and Madueke in the forward line — leaving Bellingham and Kane as the only survivors in the attacking unit from the previous fixture. After the first hydration break, Saka became England's most dangerous outlet.

The contest was physical throughout, with England pinned back for long spells by Mexico's marauding full-backs and Kane struggling to find space between the lines. Everything changed in the space of two remarkable first-half minutes.

Bellingham arrived late and unmarked to meet a Saka cross with a diving finish on 36 minutes — replicating the technique Jimenez had shown at the other end. Two minutes later he repeated the feat, this time with a Kane assist to make it 2-0.

Mexico, however, remained dominant in terms of control. Quinones pulled one back on 42 minutes with a composed first-time finish, and the hosts had two further chances to level before half-time, both wasted.

England began the second half more positively, rattling the crossbar and forcing Raul Rangel into saves. Even after Quansah's red card reduced them to ten men, they extended their lead when Rangel brought down Gordon inside the area and Kane converted the resulting penalty.

Jimenez equalised from the spot with 24 minutes remaining, setting up a frantic finale that England managed by introducing John Stones, Dan Burn and Djed Spence to shore up a defensive block that held firm to the final whistle.

© Imago / Xinhua / Wu Wei

Star quality the difference as Mexico bow out

Before kick-off, reports of thunderstorm warnings, Mexico City's altitude and the alleged use of altitude medication by England players had dominated the build-up in the British press. None of it mattered once the ball was in play.

Throughout this World Cup, England have relied on Bellingham and Kane when the pressure has been highest, and the Azteca produced another example of that pattern. The Real Madrid midfielder delivered twice in the moments when England appeared most vulnerable, and Kane — having battled for large spells without adequate service — converted from the spot when the moment demanded it.

The first-half narrative explains precisely why England's dependence on this partnership has proven both a strength and a concern. When required, the pair find a way through — including here, against a Mexico side that had more of the ball, more of the match and a full house behind them.

With Mexico and Canada both eliminated, only the United States remain among the three co-hosts. Mauricio Pochettino's side face Belgium in their own round-of-16 fixture on Monday 6 July.