England injury news: Thomas Tuchel suffers late Mexico blow that leaves World Cup hopes at risk in round of 16 at the Azteca

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jul 2026 20:21

Djed Spence is likely to miss out on England's starting XI in their World Cup match against Mexico on Monday, the latest report has claimed.

The Three Lions have the opportunity to book their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, but they face the unenviable task of getting the better of tournament co-hosts Mexico.

Their opponents have won every single one of their first four games so far this summer, and they are yet to concede a goal.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play at the Azteca, a stadium with a renowned atmosphere, and the fact the ground sits 7,220ft (2,240m) above sea level will make adapting physically to the conditions difficult for the players on the pitch.

England's task has been made harder if reporter Rob Dorsett is to be believed, as right-back Djed Spence has suffered an injury, meaning either Declan Rice or Jarell Quansah will fill in at the back.

© Imago / Uwe Kraft

Djed Spence injury: Why England absence is hugely significant

Reece James would be the first-choice right-back if not for injuries, but a hamstring issue had led to Spence's involvement in the first team.

While Spence has been frequently criticised for his performances this summer, both by Tuchel and by fans, he is at least a natural right-back unlike Quansah and Rice.

Quansah is a centre-back, and it is difficult to see how he would be able to provide any attacking threat on the flanks, while his unfamiliarity with the role may lead to him encountering difficulties against winger Mexican Julian Quinones.

Rice played at right-back for a period of his country's second half against Congo DR in the round of 32, but moving him into defence would limit how influential he can be in the middle of the pitch.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mexico vs. England: Thomas Tuchel's greatest test?

The squad that Tuchel selected is not a particularly creative one, and it is suited to playing counter-attacking football.

Given the quality of the Three Lions, they will almost certainly have the bulk of possession at the Azteca, and that will test their ability to break down Mexico.

An early goal for the hosts could be devastating for England, but if they manage to come through the game relatively unscathed, then they may come up against opponents they are better equipped to deal with in the quarter-final and semi-final.