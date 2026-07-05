World Cup
Mexico
Jul 6, 2026 1.00am
Mexico City Stadium
England

Team News: Mexico vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Mexico vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / John Angelillo / UPI / ABACAPRESS.COM

Aiming to do what no team has ever done before, England seek a first-ever World Cup win for a visiting team at Estadio Azteca, when they battle Mexico in Sunday's last-16 tie.

The Three Lions fought back to defeat Congo 2-1 and set up a showdown with El Tri, who were 2-0 winners over Ecuador in the last 32, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MEXICO vs. ENGLAND

Mexico vs. England World Cup 2026 Last 16 Match Preview | "I've Got A Bad Feeling"

MEXICO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

ENGLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Reece James (hamstring), Jarell Quansah (ankle), Declan Rice (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

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