Team News: Mexico vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 01:00 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 01:00

Aiming to do what no team has ever done before, England seek a first-ever World Cup win for a visiting team at Estadio Azteca, when they battle Mexico in Sunday's last-16 tie.

The Three Lions fought back to defeat Congo 2-1 and set up a showdown with El Tri, who were 2-0 winners over Ecuador in the last 32, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Mexico vs. England World Cup 2026 Last 16 Match Preview | "I've Got A Bad Feeling"

MEXICO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

ENGLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Reece James (hamstring), Jarell Quansah (ankle), Declan Rice (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane