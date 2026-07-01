Player Ratings: Mpasi and Mbemba held the fort, Cipenga the heartbroken hero, full Congo players ratings

By Alexis Pereira | 01 Jul 2026 20:10

DR Congo ultimately buckled and were eliminated by England (2-1) on Wednesday in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup, having led for long periods at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sebastien Desabre's plan was almost perfect, and the Leopards believed for long stretches that they could cause a seismic upset. But a Harry Kane brace eventually shattered their dream in Atlanta. Here are the full DR Congo player ratings following that painful exit.

England come back to claim their spot in the Round of 16! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026

DR Congo player ratings vs England

GOALKEEPER

Lionel Mpasi-Nzau — 7/10

Already the unfortunate hero of the Colombia match with nine saves, Mpasi-Nzau produced another outstanding display against England, making five stops. His saves from two Jude Bellingham headers in the first half and from Kane's close-range effort will live long in the memory. The only slight blemish was a contentious coming-together with Kane that led to a penalty claim being waved away before the break. It is difficult to imagine him remaining a back-up option at Le Havre after a World Cup of this quality.

DEFENDERS

Aaron Wan-Bissaka — 7/10

The right-back was composed and extremely valuable in defence, best illustrated by his goal-line clearance to deny Rashford at the height of England's first-half pressure. It did not stop the West Ham man showing his comfort in the attacking phase either, evidenced by a superb cross that found Wissa, who struck the post.

Chancel Mbemba — 7/10

A captain's performance from the Leopards' skipper. He immediately exceeded his defensive brief and delivered the cross that found Cipenga for the opening goal. From that point, he was uncompromising in the air and on the ground, clearing several dangerous balls including one off the line when he headed away Bellingham's shot-cross that Mpasi-Nzau could not hold. His marking on Bellingham's first header, however, when he was beaten in the air, was more open to question.

Axel Tuanzebe — 5.5/10

The sliding block to deny Kane in the first half was exactly the kind of intervention that made the centre-back so valuable. He was regularly commanding in the air, winning headers to repel England's crosses from wide areas. However, he was caught out of position on Bellingham's movement for the English equaliser — a rare lapse but one that proved extremely costly.

Arthur Masuaku — 4.5/10

The DR Congo left-back delivered a solid and disciplined display, keeping his flank well-covered while contributing to the team's build-up play in a satisfactory manner. He was slightly less prominent than his team-mates, and his failure to close down the space for Kane's second goal is a fair criticism.

MIDFIELDERS

Ngal'ayel Mukau — 6/10

Back in the starting XI, the Lille midfielder produced a bright showing, winning several important balls and regularly dropping back to support the defensive structure. A valuable contribution.

Samuel Moutoussamy — 5/10

The midfielder put in an energetic, committed shift as usual, pressing constantly and filling in when the defensive line needed cover. His activity levels were appreciated even if he occasionally lacked precision.

Noah Sadiki — 5/10

The Sunderland midfielder gave everything in defence and made his share of the defensive contribution. He was booked early on in an avoidable manner and found certain duels difficult to win. Generally thoughtful in his distribution and made good decisions, though not everything came off.

??????? England have qualified for the Round of 16!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026

FORWARDS

Nathanael Mbuku — 5/10

A selfless and wholehearted display from the Montpellier right-winger, who put in repeated defensive runs and played a significant role in limiting Rashford's influence on his flank. He won fouls and took physical punishment, earning Bellingham a booking, and nearly caused havoc with an audacious attempt that Anderson deflected just over the bar before he was withdrawn.

Yoane Wissa — 4.5/10

Had he turned that close-range effort past Pickford rather than into the post, this match could have taken an entirely different course. It would be harsh to lay blame at the feet of a striker who gave everything, including attempting to retrieve a ball with his head while still on the ground.

Brian Cipenga — 6/10

The scorer of the opening goal, the Castellon winger read the counter-attacks brilliantly in the early stages and got the better of an overrun Spence. He became less decisive as the half wore on, too frequently attempting to go alone rather than pick the best option before the break. His defensive work throughout was also of genuine value.

SUBSTITUTES

Meschack Elia — 5/10

The winger showed plenty of ambition and tried repeatedly, but was generally well contained and struggled to produce the telling contributions in transition.

Edo Kayembe — 5/10

A useful cameo that injected energy and helped the side win possession back on several occasions.

Theo Bongonda — Not rated

Joris Kayembe — Not rated

Fiston Mayele — Not rated