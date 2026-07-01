England vs. DR Congo LIVE: World Cup 2026 score, team news and updates

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jul 2026 16:01

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of England vs. DR Congo in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup, taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta!

Big cats are clashing on Wednesday evening, as the Three Lions and the Leopards compete for a last-16 spot with Mexico, who are waiting at the Azteca following their victory over Ecuador on Tuesday.

Make sure you do not miss a beat with Sports Mole's live commentary below!

England vs. DR Congo: How did the teams qualify?

While not quite exhibiting the free-flowing, silky football some supporters had perhaps expected, England still finished top of Group L with an unbeaten record from their three matches against Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

A 4-2 win over the former preceded a disappointing 0-0 draw against Ghana, but thanks to results elsewhere going their way on Friday, England qualified for the knockout rounds before kickoff in their final group game against Panama.

Thomas Tuchel's side were still at risk of dropping down into third place, but a 2-0 victory - given to them by goals from Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - ensured that they would advance as group winners with seven points on the board.

Meanwhile, DR Congo - competing in their first World Cup since taking part in the 1974 edition as Zaire - nabbed third place in Group K behind Colombia and Portugal after taking four points from nine on offer.

The Leopards impressively held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opening game, before a battling but ultimately unsuccessful display against Colombia in a 1-0 loss to the eventual group winners.

However, DR Congo swept aside eliminated Uzbekistan 3-1 in their final group game to progress as one of the best third-placed sides - in fact, the best third-placed side, with four points and a positive goal difference.