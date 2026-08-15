Preview: Pisa vs Empoli - prediction, team news, lineups

Relegated after finishing bottom of Serie A last season, Pisa return to competitive action on Sunday, with a Coppa Italia tie against Empoli.

Both Tuscan clubs will be targeting promotion in the league, while the winner of their first-round cup clash will host either Benevento or Fiorentina in the next round.

Match preview

Setting the tone for a season of struggle, Pisa only edged past Cesena on penalties in their opening Coppa Italia tie last year, before being dumped out by Torino in round two.

After ending a three-decade wait to rejoin Italy's elite, they were then sent straight back to Italy's second tier in May, suffering an almost inevitable relegation.

Going down with a whimper, the Nerazzurri lost all of their last nine games while shipping 22 goals, ultimately posting just 18 points from 37 matches - and just four between February and May.

Without doubt, Oscar Hiljemark's mid-season appointment was not a success, so Paolo Bianco - who took Monza up through the Serie B playoffs last season - will lead their promotion quest.

Following two wins and one loss across four summer friendlies - including an impressive 4-1 defeat of Bologna - his side are set to play host in the cup, ahead of next week's league opener at home to Padova.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Before they were demoted from Serie A in 2024, Empoli unexpectedly reached their first-ever Coppa Italia semi-final, losing 5-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Bologna.

Last year, the Tuscan club were eliminated rather more quickly - by Genoa, in round two - amid a difficult spell at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Instead of challenging for an immediate return to the top flight, Empoli went on to finish 15th in Serie B, just a few points above the drop zone.

Guido Pagliuca is now back in charge, and during the summer his squad followed back-to-back friendly wins with consecutive 1-1 draws against Spezia and Livorno.

Now, the Azzurri will get their campaign up and running with a trip to regional rivals Pisa, a few days before hosting Cremonese in their Serie B opener.

Pisa pre-season form:

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D

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Empoli pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago

Pisa are still captained by Antonio Caracciolo, but it has been a summer of change since their relegation: most notably, Rafiu Durosinmi departed to Genk for a club-record fee.

Bianco has been busy strengthening his squad, too, with Tommaso Marras, Simone Zanon and Giuseppe Leone all arriving; Ichem Ferrah, who registered 18 goal involvements for Dutch club Cambuur last term, has also signed on the dotted line.

While Pisa pair Nicholas Bonfanti and Matheus Lusuardi are sidelined by serious knee injuries, Empoli may be missing Bohdan Popov and last season's top scorer Stiven Shpendi.

Both were absent from the recent friendly against Livorno - a game that suggests Pagliuca intends to use either a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-1-2 setup on Sunday.

Without Shpendi, ex-Fiorentina striker Filippo Distefano could make his competitive debut, leading the Azzurri's attack.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Zanon, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Angori; Toure, Leone, Loyola; Marras, Meister, Moreo

Empoli possible starting lineup:

Perisan; Curto, Romagnoli, Tosto; Cauz, Yepes, Magnino, Ceesay; Saporiti; Bianchi, Distefano

We say: Pisa 1-1 Empoli (Empoli win on penalties)

Both clubs are focused on their challenge for promotion to Serie A, so a long cup run is not on the cards.

It may take more time for Pisa to recover from the disappointment of last season, so Empoli can progress on penalties after holding out for a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.