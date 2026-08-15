Liverpool transfer news LIVE: Bradley Barcola timeline, Cody Gakpo agreement, £75m Man City battle

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Saturday, August 15!

As Andoni Iraola's squad gear up for a friendly double-header with Cesc Fabregas's Como on Sunday, Fenway Sports Group's unprecedented business decision could impact the transfer landscape on Merseyside.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Liverpool done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 15?

The most transformative off-pitch development at Anfield was the revelation that Jeff Bezos and business partner Amit Bhatia have acquired a major stake in Liverpool through FSG, a move that could ensure the Reds will have significantly greater financial firepower heading into the final weeks of this window and beyond.

On more immediate transfer matters, Cody Gakpo supposedly reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur; a formal bid in the region of £60m has also been submitted by the North London club and Liverpool understood to be open to a sale at that figure.

The strategy behind any Gakpo exit was confirmed to involve two replacement wingers rather than one, with Liverpool understood to be planning simultaneous moves in the wide attacking market rather than a direct one-for-one swap.

Bradley Barcola remains the primary target and talks with Paris Saint-Germain are expected to restart in the coming days, having been paused around the Community Shield period, and Liverpool are expected to make a sustained push in the final 10 days of the window.

Liverpool were also linked with a surprise interest in Chelsea's Malo Gusto, who has publicly indicated a preference for joining Manchester City, adding a new strand to the defensive recruitment conversation alongside existing discussions over Illia Zabarnyi.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister's father publicly addressed his son's future amid persistent links to City, though the Argentine is understood to have no intention of forcing a departure and remains central to Iraola's plans for the new season.