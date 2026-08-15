Man City transfer news LIVE: Enzo Fernandez deadline, Maresca on Rodri, Alexis Mac Allister links

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Saturday, August 15!

Head coach Enzo Maresca addressed the media on Friday ahead of the Citizens' clash with Arsenal in Sunday's Community Shield, and the comings and goings at the Etihad were naturally a major topic of discussion.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 15?

Maresca's words at his pre-match press conference on Friday told the clearest story of the Rodri situation, with the City manager telling reporters: "Anything can happen. I've just seen Rodri now in the building, I gave him a big hug, he looks good, so we'll see what happens."

Confirming a broader shift at the club, Maresca acknowledged the departure of Bernardo Silva and referenced significant changes under way, adding that City must "find solutions as soon as possible" once the window closes.

Barcelona have had two bids for Rodri rejected, the most recent standing at approximately £55m, with City understood to want over £60m for the 30-year-old whose 298 appearances have produced 28 goals and 32 assists across six seasons.

The Enzo Fernandez dimension was directly linked to the Rodri question, although Chelsea's supposed 5pm Friday deadline passed without the Sky Blues making an offer, and the Argentine is now expected to stay put.

Despite the Fernandez blow, Tijjani Reijnders will soon be formalising his £51m switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah, and the Dutchman is not expected to be involved in the Community Shield.

Reports also emerged linking City with an interest in Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, with the midfielder's father publicly addressing the speculation, though any approach remains unconfirmed and Mac Allister's club are understood to have received no formal enquiry.