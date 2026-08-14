Premier League 2026-27 preview: Five things to look out for in new season

The Premier League returns on August 21 carrying a different kind of electricity. For the first time in nearly a decade, Manchester City will not begin the season as favourites, champions or even as the team everyone else is chasing. Pep Guardiola is gone.

Arsenal are the defending champions for the first time in 22 years. And with the World Cup final having taken place just 33 days before the opening weekend, the 2026/27 campaign begins in a state of genuine, wide-open uncertainty for English football.

This is not just a new season. It is a new era. Here, Sports Mole looks at five things to watch as the Premier League returns.

1. World Cup hangover - which Premier League clubs are most at risk?

© Imago / Sportimage

The 2026 World Cup was the first to feature 48 teams across three countries, and the Premier League is already feeling the consequences.

A total of 182 players from the EPL represented their nations in North America - and for those who went deep into the tournament, the turnaround to the new season is brutal.

Players who featured in the World Cup final on July 19 are entitled to a mandatory three-week break under FIFA rules, meaning they returned to their clubs as late as August 9. With the Premier League beginning on August 21, those players face as few as 12 days of training before competitive football begins.

They miss tactical work, fitness building and pre-season friendships - parachuting into a campaign already underway while teammates who were not called up have had five or six weeks of structured preparation.

Arsenal and Manchester City are the two clubs most exposed. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka remained involved until England’s third-place playoff, while Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino reached the World Cup final with Spain - meaning Arsenal’s spine could be operating well below full fitness for the opening weeks.

William Saliba, meanwhile, suffered a back injury in the semi-final against Spain and faces a potential lengthy spell on the sideline - a devastating blow to Arsenal’s defensive foundations.

At City, the picture is equally complicated. Rodri played 726 minutes across the tournament, winning the Golden Ball as Spain’s best player, and returns to a club already navigating the uncertainty of life without Guardiola - as well as an ongoing transfer saga with Barcelona, who have submitted two bids for the midfielder and are described as “increasingly confident” of completing a deal.

Marc Guehi, Elliot Anderson and Nico O’Reilly all featured for England, while Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku exited at the quarter-final stage.

2. New Premier League rules that will change how the game looks

The 2026-27 season brings the most significant package of rule changes the Premier League has seen in years - all carrying one overarching message: time-wasting in any form will no longer be tolerated.

Players receiving on-field treatment must now leave the pitch for a minimum of 60 seconds before returning, double the previous 30-second limit.

Referees will operate a strict five-second countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks - exceed it and possession switches immediately to the opposition, or a corner is awarded.

Substitutes being replaced have just 10 seconds to leave the field once instructed; fail to do so, and the incoming player cannot enter until the next stoppage following a full minute.

Hair pulling has also been formally addressed. A yellow card will be issued for deliberate pulling without excessive force; a red card for brutal or violent actions. Three players were sent off for the offence last season under existing rules - referees will now have clearer guidance on gradation of punishment.

Perhaps the most radical change concerns goalkeepers. Whenever play is stopped for a goalkeeper injury, the manager has 10 seconds to nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for a minimum of one minute after play resumes - or the captain is automatically removed. The rule targets the increasingly common tactic of feigning injury to halt momentum and allow tactical instructions from the touchline. Exemptions apply for genuine serious injuries, concussions and fouls on the goalkeeper.

3. Carrick’s Man United: Identity at last, or more of the same?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images

Michael Carrick’s first full season as Manchester United manager begins with genuine optimism around Old Trafford - a feeling that has been notably absent for most of the past decade.

His interim spell in 2021 produced two wins from three and briefly revived the club’s fortunes before the appointment of a permanent successor. Five years on, having turned United’s fortunes around last season following a difficult start under Ruben Amorim and securing Champions League football in the process, he is now the man charged with rebuilding United properly.

The early signs have been encouraging. Carrick has brought in Youri Tielemans on a free transfer to provide the midfield control United have lacked for years, while Andrey Santos, one of the most dynamic young midfielders, adds energy and technical quality to United’s central area.

United open their campaign at Hull City on August 22 - a relatively kind fixture that should allow Carrick’s side to build early momentum. But the real test will come against the division’s elite. Can United beat Arsenal, City and Liverpool consistently enough to mount a genuine top-four challenge? The talent is there. The direction, for the first time in years, appears to be too.

4. Sunderland and Bournemouth - can they handle two fronts?

Two of last season’s most compelling stories now face their greatest challenge yet. Bournemouth, who had never played European football in 137 years of existence, will compete in the Europa League this season under new manager Marco Rose, who signed a three-year deal after Andoni Iraola’s departure at the end of his contract.

Sunderland, who only returned to the Premier League last year after a lengthy absence, are in the Conference League. Both clubs will be doing something they have never done before - and both will be doing it while trying to maintain or improve on their domestic standing.

The financial rewards are significant. Europa League group stage participation alone generates in excess of £15m in guaranteed income, transforming what is possible in the transfer market for a club of Bournemouth’s size. But the physical demands are considerable. Playing Thursday-Sunday across a long European campaign, often involving travel to unfamiliar venues across the continent, has broken better-resourced clubs than either of these two.

Rose arrives having previously managed RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund and brings a high-intensity pressing style considered a good fit to continue Iraola’s work. But replacing a manager of Iraola’s quality - who turned Bournemouth from a survival candidate into a European club in three seasons - is a significant task, and Rose faces an immediate test of whether the structure at Vitality Stadium is strong enough to sustain progress on two fronts simultaneously.

Sunderland, meanwhile, must prove that their first season back in the Premier League was not a one-off - that the model under Regis Le Bris is sustainable at the very highest level. Both clubs deserve enormous credit for being here. Whether they can thrive on two fronts simultaneously is the question that will define their season.

5. Chelsea’s £408m summer - can Xabi Alonso succeed where others have failed?

© Iconsport / PA images

Chelsea have spent more money this summer than any club in the history of world football. Eleven signings. €408m invested (£345m). A new manager in Xabi Alonso, one of the most coveted coaches in Europe after his extraordinary work at Bayer Leverkusen, left Real Madrid after a difficult season - now brought in to finally deliver on the extraordinary potential BlueCo have assembled since their 2022 takeover.

The scale of what Chelsea are attempting is genuinely staggering. Joao Pedro, their top scorer last season with 15 Premier League goals, has been joined by a host of new arrivals designed to give Alonso the balance and experience his predecessor Liam Rosenior publicly pleaded for but never received.

Where Rosenior inherited a fractured dressing room and a bloated squad of young, untested players, Alonso has been handed a clear mandate - experienced, proven Premier League players rather than a continuation of the old under-23 model that failed to deliver.

The concern, as always with Chelsea, is whether the spending has been smart rather than simply vast. Since BlueCo arrived, the club has spent over £1bn on players aged 23 and under. Some have thrived. Many have not.

This summer’s business is noticeably more considered - proven Premier League players mixed with emerging talent, a clearer sense of system and identity than any previous window has produced. Whether Alonso can turn all of that into genuine silverware will be one of the defining stories of this Premier League season.