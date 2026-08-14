Liverpool transfer news: FSG budget 'strategy' revealed after Amit Bhatia and Jeff Bezos consortium buy stake at Anfield

Liverpool's transfer budget and strategy for this summer will not be impacted by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) selling a third of the club to 1892 Holdings, the latest report has claimed.

Seismic news arrived on Merseyside, with FSG confirming on Wednesday that a consortium led and managed by Amit Bhatia had bought roughly 30% of the Reds.

Jeff Bezos is part of the consortium, as is the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin, the latter of whom co-founded Facebook.

Many fans have speculated about whether the Merseysiders' strategy in the transfer market could change now that some of the world's richest business figures have a significant stake in the club.

However, The Guardian report that no changes are expected in the short term, with the Reds' approach remaining unchanged for this summer.

Fenway Sports Group have announced a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club, entering into a definitive agreement for the sale of a minority equity stake in the club to 1892 Holdings. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2026

Will FSG sell Liverpool to Amit Bhatia and Jeff Bezos?

FSG currently remain majority owners, but speculation has been rife that their £1.65b sale to 1892 Holdings could be part of long-term exit strategy.

The ownership group - headed by John Henry - took control of Liverpool in 2010 for a fee of £300m, and Wednesday's sale means Liverpool hold a value of roughly £5.5b.

It should be noted that the agreement to sell a stake to the consortium does not include a commitment to sell a greater share to 1892 Holdings, though Bhatia would be in the driving seat to purchase a larger percentage of the club.

There are a number of unknowns at this stage, and while the ownership situation could change, FSG are set to remain involved in the running of Liverpool for now.

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FSG legacy at Liverpool: How will John Henry be remembered?

If FSG eventually relinquish majority control of the club, their legacy at Liverpool will almost certainly be mixed amongst the fanbase.

Detractors will no doubt highlight the failed foray into the European Super League, as well as multiple controversial ticket price schemes, as evidence of the group's negative impact on the Reds.

However, it is impossible to look past the success they have had in terms of bringing Liverpool back from the abyss, with the Merseysiders now restored as a global powerhouse.

Some supporters have criticised FSG for a lack of ambition in the transfer market, but the signings of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Florian Wirtz, Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak for extraordinary sums stand as evidence of the hierarchy being willing to spend on the right targets.

FSG have not been flawless during their time at Anfield, but their stewardship has coincided with sustained success, on and off the pitch.