Preview: Feyenoord vs. Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

Feyenoord look to continue their dominance of Go Ahead Eagles when both teams face off at De Kuip in Sunday's Eredivisie encounter.

The Pride of the South have won nine of the past 10 meetings between the clubs, and last season's runners-up look to improve that impressive record in the imminent matchday two encounter.

Match preview

Reappointed by the club he won the Eredivisie with in 2016-17, Giovanni van Bronckhorst faced a stern Sparta Rotterdam test on matchday one in his first competitive fixture.

The former left-back's side did secure a 1-0 result that seemed closer than the final score suggested, with the 16-time top-flight champions outshooting their local rivals 22-10 and outdoing them for Expected Goals (xG) — 3.59-0.97 — highlighting the chasm overall.

Still, the Stadium Club conceded three chances deemed clear-cut opportunities, pointing to them nearly playing out a draw in the Rotterdam derby on matchday one.

Back in action for the second time in a competitive fixture under Van Bronckhorst, De Stadionclub will seek a more complete performance against Sunday's opponents, whom they typically fare well against.

Indeed, the precedent is strongly in Feyenoord's favour: the Pride of the South have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the clubs, and they have claimed six straight Eredivisie wins over Sunday's visiting side at De Kuip by an aggregate score of 20-3, further underlining their dominance.

© Iconsport / Parallax Pictures

Nonetheless, Joseph Oosting will hope that his Kowet iteration ends Go Ahead Eagles' losing run at De Kuip, where the Deventer outfit are winless since April 2015.

The 1-0 success from 11 years ago is sandwiched between a 5-0 and 8-0 hammering, showing that the victory was an incredible anomaly that remains the Pride of the IJssel's only win in Rotterdam in recorded history.

The historical precedent underscores the steep challenge ahead of Joseph Oosting's men, as they look to end a miserable run of results against the Rotterdam giants this weekend.

Despite the Herculean challenge, though, Kowet at least enter this weekend as one of the eight sides to claim maximum points on the opening weekend, with the Deventer-based club scoring four — no other team in the league netted more — in a 4-1 success over promoted Willem II.

Three of their goals came in a deadly eight-minute spell just after the hour to take the game away from the top-flight returnees and place Oosting's troops second in the standings after weekend one.

The victory also ended the club's wait for a league victory since early April's 5-0 success over PEC Zwolle — a five-match winless sequence — and Kowet now hope to secure consecutive league wins for the first time since February-March, when they beat Heracles and SBV Excelsior 4-0 and 1-0, respectively.

Winless away from home in the league since defeating Excelsior in March, the Pride of the IJssel now hope to repeat those heroics on another trip to Rotterdam to take on the biggest side from the South Holland province.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Although Feyenoord suffered no apparent injury against Sparta, the Stadium Club are without Bart Nieuwkoop, Gijs Smal (ankle), Jakub Moder (knee), Thomas Beelen (broken leg), Tsuyoshi Watanabe (rib) and Jordan Bos (knee) for this weekend.

Last season's leading marksman Ayase Ueda will hope to rediscover his edge in the final third, having failed to tuck away a few presentable chances to score last time out.

Luciano Valente and Gijvai Zechiel were De Stadionclub's finest performers, though, with the former converting the young midfielder's assist for the winner at Sparta, and both men will look to be decisive on Sunday.

Melle Meulensteen, Soren Tengstedt and Mathis Suray were pivotal for Go Ahead Eagles last week, and all three will strive for big performances at De Kuip.

Unable to play, though, Gerrit Nauber (broken leg), Robbin Weijenberg (knee) and Pim Saathof (knee) remain sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, St Juste, Kraaijeveld, Marmol; Zechiel, Vanhoutte; Moussa, Valente, Diarra; Ueda

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Haug; Sampsted, Dirksen, Kramer, James; Linthorst, Meulensteen; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Suray; Sigurdarson

We say: Feyenoord 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Although Go Ahead Eagles arrive in high spirits following their emphatic four-goal showing on matchday one, overcoming their wretched historical record at De Kuip represents a far sterner test.

With Van Bronckhorst's men eager to produce a more clinical display in front of their home supporters, the Rotterdam giants should have too much attacking quality for the visitors to handle.

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