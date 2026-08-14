Liverpool transfer news: Tottenham make £60m bid for Cody Gakpo as Reds stance 'revealed'

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a formal offer to Liverpool for Cody Gakpo as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the new season.

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window of 2023 and has since made 180 appearances for the Reds, scoring 50 goals.

The Dutch winger, who represented the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs, who are keen to add greater quality and depth in the wide areas.

Tottenham are also reportedly working towards an agreement for Manchester City winger Savinho, while they are attempting to hijack a proposed deal for Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Cody Gakpo future: Tottenham submit formal bid?

© Imago

According to SoccerNews, Spurs have submitted an offer of more than €69m (£60m) for the 27-year-old attacker.

The Dutch outlet believes that a move to Tottenham is a realistic possibility, although Liverpool are expected to reject the current proposal.

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly keen to work with Gakpo in North London, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs can put forward an offer substantial enough to persuade Liverpool to part ways with the Dutchman.

Should Liverpool sell Cody Gakpo?

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Gakpo remains something of a divisive figure among Liverpool supporters, with his qualities and limitations often producing contrasting opinions.

The Dutchman is an excellent finisher, but he is neither an out-and-out striker nor a natural touchline winger, with his preferred role coming from the left side of the attack.

At the same time, Gakpo is not an especially prolific dribbler and can occasionally lack the creative spark required to prise open stubborn defences, particularly against low blocks designed to frustrate and suffocate attacking teams.

However, with Hugo Ekitike set to miss a significant chunk of the new season, allowing Gakpo to leave without first strengthening the attacking department would be a risky move.

Bradley Barcola continues to be heavily linked with a move to Anfield, but Liverpool have so far been unable to bridge the gap between their valuation and Paris Saint-Germain's asking price.

The Reds are also interested in PSG youngster Ibrahim Mbaye, although whether they can successfully complete either deal - let alone sign both players - remains a major question.