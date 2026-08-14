Arsenal transfer news: Gunners in 'talks' to sign 23y/o defender as Euro club's stance revealed

Arsenal are reportedly in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah during the summer transfer window.

After progressing through Liverpool's youth ranks, Quansah made his senior debut under Jurgen Klopp and went on to make 58 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Quansah joined Leverkusen from Liverpool last summer in a £30m deal and made 43 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring five goals.

The 23-year-old was included in England's squad for the 2026 World Cup and made three appearances, including in the 6-4 victory over France.

Arsenal eye move for Jarell Quansah?

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According to Rob Dorsett, the Gunners are in talks with Leverkusen over a possible deal for the England defender.

The Sky Sports journalist adds that Leverkusen have no interest in selling their prized asset and are keen to retain him for the upcoming season.

When Liverpool sold Quansah, they included a €70m (£59.8m) buy-back clause in the deal, but that option has now expired, meaning the Reds would have to pay a higher fee should they wish to re-sign him.

Arsenal looking for defensive options: Ezri Konsa or Jarell Quansah?

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The Premier League champions are reportedly looking to add an experienced defender, with William Saliba set to miss the start of the season due to a back injury.

Likewise, Jurrien Timber is working his way back from injury, but no timeline has been placed on his return to full training.

The Gunners are looking for a player capable of operating both at centre-back and right-back, and Quansah fits that profile.

It has been reported that Arsenal have reignited their interest in Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, who is valued at around £60m, although the Gunners are believed to be hoping to pay closer to £40m.

While negotiations over Konsa continue, Arsenal have also reportedly shown interest in Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill, who is emerging as an interesting option.