Victor Osimhen to Arsenal: What would a move mean for Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz?

Arsenal's alleged move for Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen could lead to a couple of attackers leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "This has a lot of Arsenal fans racking their brains"

Why Victor Osimhen Is Better For Arsenal Than Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz

This has a lot of Arsenal fans racking their brains. There could be a situation where three strikers are competing for the same spot in Gyokeres, Osimhen and Havertz.

If Osimhen arrives, Gabriel Jesus is gone. Jesus has been playing frequently in pre-season, but he is in the last year of his contract at 29.

There is no sign of an extension, he has talked up a return to Palmeiras, and Napoli have also been linked. If a good offer comes in for Jesus, he will almost certainly leave before next season.

If one or both of Martinelli and Nwaneri leave, that frees up space in attack and in midfield, given that Osimhen is not particularly versatile.

Kai Havertz has played a lot in midfield during pre-season because of the absences of Rice, Zubimendi, Merino and Guimaraes.

He could operate as an eight or a ten. Many Arsenal fans have reservations about that, because when Havertz played in midfield in his earliest days at the club, he was poor.

When he moved to the striker position, the improvement was clear. Pre-season has hinted at Havertz and Gyokeres playing together, with Havertz operating just behind.

In the left eight role, there is Guimaraes and Merino alongside Rice and Havertz, so midfield competition is already fierce.

In the number ten role, Eze and Martin Odegaard are already there regardless of whether Nwaneri stays.

There were links earlier in the window with Atletico Madrid potentially pursuing Gyokeres, with Julian Alvarez moving in the opposite direction.

Gyokeres staying is close to a certainty, and it would take a bid of £80m to £90m to change that, which is not likely to materialise.

In the second half of last season, Gyokeres and Arsenal adapted to each other, and it would take such a mammoth fee to sanction a sale.

Kai Havertz is a more intriguing case, with two years remaining on his contract. Injuries, including serious ones, have accumulated over the last two seasons.

It would not be a surprise if a good offer came in and Osimhen succeeded him, either this summer or next. At least two of Jesus, Martinelli and Nwaneri would need to leave to make room for Osimhen, both in squad terms and financially.

Realistically, one of Havertz or Gyokeres would have to leave, and unless a massive offer arrives for either, that will not happen this summer.