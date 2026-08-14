Man City lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Community Shield as Erling Haaland benched

Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland should be omitted from the starting lineup when the Sky Blues take on Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The Norwegian number nine has resumed training following his run to the World Cup quarter-finals, but having not played one minute of pre-season, a spot on the bench almost certainly awaits.

Enzo Maresca's decision is made easier by Omar Marmoush's brace in Man City's 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid, a contribution that has surely earned the Egyptian the right to lead the line.

Phil Foden and Antoine Semenyo are attacking shoo-ins alongside Marmoush, but Maresca may be facing a right-sided quandary, as Jeremy Doku is yet to play for the Sky Blues since the World Cup and Savinho has been struggling with illness.

Claudio Echeverri and ex-Arsenal target Jeremy Monga are both waiting in the wings if required, but if Savinho can fight off his infection in time, the Tottenham Hotspur-linked Brazilian should reprise his role.

As Rodri is injured and Tijjani Reijnders is en route to Saudi Arabia, Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic are in line to join forces in midfield, with Elliot Anderson watching on from the bench.

One defensive alteration from the success over Atletico could see Vitor Reis make way for Rayan Ait-Nouri, as Josko Gvardiol reverts to a central defensive role alongside Ruben Dias.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Kovacic, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Semenyo; Marmoush

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Man City