Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants considering 'surprise' move for 38-goal striker as Julian Alvarez alternative

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez before the end of this summer's transfer window.

The La Liga champions allowed Robert Lewandowski to leave on a free transfer at the end of June, while Ferran Torres is closing in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona's dream target in the final third of the field, but a deal for the Argentina international is incredibly complicated.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have put together a shortlist of potential alternatives to Alvarez, and Suarez is among the options.

"Barcelona consider Sporting striker Luis Suarez among options — if Julian Alvarez deal doesn’t happen. Not easy as key player for Sporting but part of Barca shortlist. Barca will only consider Suarez/more options from next week — if Julian deal is still off," Romano posted on X.

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Barcelona 'considering' summer move for Suarez

Suarez made the move to Sporting from Almeria in the summer of 2025, and he has an excellent record for the Lisbon outfit, scoring 38 goals and registering nine assists in 54 appearances.

The striker has played in the Champions League during his time at Sporting and also Marseille, boasting a record of five goals and two assists in 16 appearances in the competition.

The 28-year-old has represented nine clubs during his professional career, while he has been capped on 17 occasions by Colombia, scoring five times in the process.

Sporting have Suarez on a contract until the summer of 2030 and are determined to keep him during this summer's transfer window.

However, the Lisbon outfit would find it difficult to reject a sizeable bid from Barcelona.

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Could Barcelona still sign Alvarez?

Alvarez is Barcelona's leading target this summer, and the Argentine said during the 2026 World Cup that he wanted to leave Diego Simeone's side for pastures new.

"I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide," Alvarez told ESPN.

"I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atletico] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

However, Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil recently insisted that the forward will not be leaving the capital giants this summer.

“My position is clear, the club’s position is clear. We’ve made it known to the player, his representatives, and the president of Barcelona," Gil said in a statement.

“I have absolutely no doubt that Atletico is the right place in the world for Julian, and that Julian is the perfect centre-forward for Atletico Madrid. We want to keep him.

“I recently heard the president say that the offer he made to Atletico Madrid wasn’t unlimited. My only response is that our answer is unlimited.

"We do not want to transfer him. We didn’t accept an offer of €100m (£85m), and we won’t accept one of €150m (£127.6m) or even €200m (£170.1m)."

However, Barcelona still believe that a deal could be possible before the summer transfer window closes for business.