Rodri to Barcelona: Transfer latest as La Liga champions present 'fresh offer' for 30-year-old

Barcelona have reportedly failed with a second bid worth £55m for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Last week, the Catalan outfit are believed to have presented an opening offer of £40m for the Spain international, only for Man City to quickly turn it down.

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona's second offer for Rodri was £55m, but the Premier League club have signalled that the bid is still not high enough.

The report claims that Hansi Flick's side remain determined to sign the World Cup winner and are expected to return with a fresh bid which could be closer to £60m.

Man City are not in a strong position when it comes to Rodri's future given that the midfielder is keen to leave, while he has entered the final year of his contract.

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage, Azzuu

Barca 'fail' with second offer of £55m for Rodri

However, the Manchester club are allegedly unwilling to do any business for under £60m considering that the Spaniard is one of the leading midfielders in world football.

Rodri was back to his best at the 2026 World Cup, being named the Player of the Tournament for his performances at the summer competition.

The 30-year-old has been with Man City since 2019, making 298 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals and registering 32 assists in the process.

Rodri has not yet returned to training with the Citizens, having had a minor back operation following the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / Niyi Fote/ZUMA Press Wire

Man City 'reluctant' to sell Rodri this summer

As it stands, the midfielder is due to return to training with Man City on Friday, but he is highly unlikely to be involved in Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

Man City are reluctant to lose Rodri this summer and had initially been hopeful of agreeing a new contract with the midfielder, but Barcelona's interest is very strong.

Real Madrid had been regarded as the favourites not too long ago, but Los Blancos have now pulled out of the race for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Rodri started his professional career at Villarreal before making the move to Atletico, and he has 97 career appearances in La Liga to his name.