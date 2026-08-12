Marcus Rashford future: Is "absolutely terrific" Man United forward ready to reignite Old Trafford career?

Marcus Rashford has been "absolutely terrific" during Manchester United's training camp in the Republic of Ireland this week, according to journalist Rob Dawson.

The England international has been back with Man United after Barcelona turned down the chance to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

Rashford's career at Man United looked to be over when he had a high-profile falling-out with now former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 28-year-old has since spent time on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona, but he is now back at Old Trafford and could be given the chance to reignite his Man United career.

Dawson, speaking to The United Stand, has claimed that Rashford has been "absolutely terrific" and "smiling" and "enjoying training" since joining up with the squad.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

"Smiling" Rashford "enjoying training" at Man United

"United thought they'd made a lot of concessions to Barcelona when they negotiated the deal 12 months ago, that £26m for Marcus Rashford was below market value," said Dawson.

"They thought that they'd set that fee on the understanding that would definitely get done, so I think they've been taken by surprise in that respect.

"The messaging from people who are working with him [Rashford] from Man United, right now, are that they've been absolutely delighted with him.

"They weren't really sure how he was going to handle it because it's a big shock for him as well that he thought he was going to be at Barcelona.

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Rashford is expected to stay with Man United this summer

"He said his goodbyes to everyone at United, he never thought that he'd be back, they've given his squad number away - they weren't sure how he was going to react through all of that.

"I spoke to someone who has been training with Rashford for a couple of days, they said he's been absolutely terrific, he's smiling, enjoying training, loves being around the group If he's in that frame of mind, and is that player we've seen at United previously, then it's great news for Man United."

Rashford scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona last season, but the Catalan outfit instead signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

The forward has 138 goals and 79 assists in his 426 appearances for Man United, while his contract with the Red Devils is due to run until June 2028.

Rashford is not expected to be involved in Wednesday's clash with Leeds United but could play against AC Milan in Man United's final friendly of the summer on Saturday.