Barcelona transfer news: Man City 'take stance' over Rodri sale amid €60m offer

Barcelona have reportedly made a new bid of €60m (£51.24m) for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

With Real Madrid now out of the picture, their La Liga rivals have a free path to try to negotiate a deal for the World Cup winner.

Rodri, who has less than a year remaining on his Man City contract, has signalled his desire to sign for the Catalan giants.

In response to at least one previous offer being rejected, Barcelona are said to have made a fresh proposal.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man City chiefs are not prepared to do business at the present time.

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What is Man City's stance over Rodri?

The report claims that Barcelona lodged their new offer for Rodri on Tuesday night.

Nevertheless, Man City have taken the stance that they want to recoup a bigger fee for the 30-year-old.

Romano claimed earlier on Wednesday that Barcelona may be able to make the breakthrough in negotiations with an offer of €70m (£59.78m).

In that instance, it is suggested that the make-up of any add-ons would prove pivotal for terms to be finalised.

Barcelona are described as remaining "optimistic" that a transfer will eventually be given the green light.

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Why Man City may insist on quick Rodri development

Although Rodri will go down as one of Man City's best-ever players, it is clear that they need to be ready to secure a replacement.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez has been heavily linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium, and it has been claimed that the Blues have set a deadline for a deal to be discussed.

Therefore, if Man City intend on testing Chelsea's resolve over the Argentina international, recouping close to £60m for Rodri as soon as possible could be the best way to go.