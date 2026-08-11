Man City transfer news: Max Alleyne to 'undergo medical' ahead of Championship loan move

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal to send defender Max Alleyne on loan to Burnley.

The 21-year-old spent most of his youth career at Southampton before completing a move to Man City in the summer of 2023.

After spending time in the club's academy system, he got his first experience of senior football during a loan spell with Watford last season.

Alleyne made 17 appearances for the Hornets before being recalled in January to provide defensive cover for the injured duo of Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

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Alleyne set to seal Man City loan exit

The centre-back featured seven times in the second half of last term and has featured in Man City's pre-season schedule, but he is now set to depart to continue his development in the Championship.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Burnley have reached an agreement to sign Alleyne on a season-long loan deal.

The deal does not include a buy option, ensuring Alleyne will return to the Citizens at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Alleyne will undergo a medical on Wednesday before he is unveiled as the newest member of Nicky Hayen's squad.

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When could Alleyne make his Burnley debut?

The defender is set to join a club that is eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term.

Alleyne will compete with the likes of Joe Worrall, Bashir Humphreys and Hjalmar Ekdale for a place in the Burnley backline.

There is a possibility that he could make his debut in Sunday's season opener against West Ham United at Turf Moor.

If he is not ready for that clash, he would have to wait a week for Burnley's away meeting with West Bromwich Albion on August 23.