Man City transfer news today: Enzo Maresca breaks silence on Rodri, Omar Marmoush

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Monday, August 10!

The Citizens' preparations for the new season continued in stellar fashion with a 3-1 friendly win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, although the on-field action was overshadowed by perpetual market talk.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 10?

Amid the ongoing Barcelona saga, Rodri is due back in training on August 14 after his World Cup exploits with Spain, as confirmed by Enzo Maresca himself.

Barcelona are believed to have lodged a second bid worth £51.4m for the 30-year-old, though City are understood to want closer to £70m before they will even discuss a sale.

City are also said to be exploring a possible fallback option in Rodri himself playing as an emergency centre-back next season, though that scenario remains hypothetical for now.

Elliot Anderson's arrival is understood to soften the blow defensively should Rodri depart, while 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi has also been mentioned as a longer-term target, and talks for the Moroccan are ramping up.

Maresca's side were missing several key players, Rodri included, in Sunday's Atletico triumph, their final outing before the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16.

Omar Marmoush struck twice in three minutes for the Sky Blues in their victory over the Rojiblancos, sending Maresca a transfer message of his own after playing in Erling Haaland's shadow throughout last season.

Maresca was also quizzed on the Egyptian's future over the weekend and replied: "The answer has to be similar to the one I answer about James Trafford.

"Players work every day, they want to play so when they don't play they are not happy. Omar did not play a lot last year so his desire is probably to play more minutes. It doesn't mean that he isn't going to play more minutes here but it's also his decision, and he needs to decide."

Marmoush was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur last year, although that trail has gone cold as the Lilywhites prioritise a Savinho swoop.