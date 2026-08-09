Manchester City 3-1 Atletico Madrid: Highlights, man of the match as Antoine Semenyo stars again

Manchester City came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory against Atletico Madrid at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City looked the more threatening throughout much of the first half, but the Citizens found themselves 1-0 down going into the break after Jorge Dominguez scored following an Atletico Madrid corner just minutes before the half-time whistle.

Man City were in complete control from the restart and quickly turned the game on its head just before the hour mark, with Antoine Semenyo assisting Omar Marmoush twice in two minutes to put Enzo Maresca's side in the lead.

Atletico Madrid made wholesale changes shortly after going behind, but Man City continued to control the match and eventually added to the scoring in the final minutes through Rayan Ait-Nouri's strike, sealing a 3-1 win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester City are still getting accustomed to their new manager, but there were plenty of encouraging signs from Maresca's team throughout today's game.

There is a much clearer emphasis on the Citizens playing directly to their wingers, with Semenyo and Savinho often their most threatening players, while there is a clear direction to deliver plenty of crosses into the box.

Both of Marmoush's goals came from low delivers into the area from Semenyo, while there were numerous deliveries into the air that ultimately failed to find a target - albeit that could change when Erling Haaland returns to action.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. ATLETICO MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

43rd min: Manchester City 0-1 Atletico Madrid (Jorge Dominguez)

Jorge Domínguez gives us the lead! ❤️? pic.twitter.com/53msBXUzqr — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 9, 2026

Dominguez gives Atletico Madrid the lead!

Koke's corner is headed up into the air and drops to the feet of Morten Hjulman inside the Man City penalty area.

The midfielder brings the ball down and pokes it through to Dominguez, who slots into the bottom right corner with the outside of his right foot.

57th min: Manchester City 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Omar Marmoush)

That assist ?



Semenyo tees up Marmoush to level the scores in Seoul! ✨ pic.twitter.com/mrGDxDBhHz — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 9, 2026

Marmoush equalises for Manchester City!

Antoine Semenyo skilfully turns on the touchline, races towards the box and drives a cross into the middle of the six-yard box.

Marmoush races forward to meet the cross and turns into the back of the net from close range.

59th min: Manchester City 2-1 Atletico Madrid (Omar Marmoush)

Marmoush scores again and Manchester City lead!

A long ball is played in behind the Atletico Madrid defence for Semenyo to race on to.

The winger delivers a low cross into the middle of the box, where Marmoush finishes from close range once again.

90th min: Manchester City 3-1 Atletico Madrid (Rayan Ait-Nouri)

Ait-Nouri seals the victory for Manchester City!

Divin Mubama slides the ball through the Atletico Madrid defence to Ait-Nouri, who turns and races towards goal.

Ait-Nouri gets inside the Atletico box and drills his strike into the bottom right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTOINE SEMENYO

Semenyo has been the standout performer of Manchester City's pre-season, and the winger proved pivotal once again in today's victory.

Semenyo showed flashes of his ability in the first half but failed to produce any quality at the final moment, but the winger was at his best throughout the second period.

The Ghanian twice assisted Marmoush in a two-minute period just before the hour mark, including a fantastic piece of skill to beat his marker in the build-up to the equaliser.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. ATLETICO MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester City 54%-46% Atletico Madrid

Shots: Manchester City 16-13 Atletico Madrid

Shots on target: Manchester City 9-3 Atletico Madrid

Corners: Manchester City 3-5 Atletico Madrid

Fouls: Manchester City 5-11 Atletico Madrid

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester City's next game will see them take on Arsenal in the Community Shield for the chance at the first silverware of the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's pre-season preparations will continue with a clash against Marseille on Friday.