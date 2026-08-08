Barcelona transfer news: Major Rodri update as Man City receive ‘significant’ offer for £69m-rated midfielder

Barcelona have made a second offer to Manchester City for Rodri worth a total of £51.38m, the newest report has revealed.

Barca were beaten 1-0 by Udinese on Saturday in a pre-season friendly, though Hansi Flick's squad was far from its strongest given the likes of Pedri are yet to return to training.

The Catalans will no doubt be name stronger XIs in the coming weeks, though they are also looking to add to their team this summer, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri emerging as a top target.

It was reported that Barca's initial offer of €45m plus €10m in bonuses (£47.10m) for the Spaniard was rejected by the English club.

Spanish publication Sport now claim that Barcelona have made a second offer for Rodri worth €60m (£51.38m), but while that bid has not been rejected, the report also claims that City value the midfielder at €80m (£68.51m).

© Iconsport / SPI

Rodri to Barcelona: Why Hansi Flick wants Manchester City midfielder

There were concerns at various stages of 2025-26 that Rodri would not return to his previous level following the knee injury he suffered in 2024.

However, the midfielder won the World Cup Golden Ball this summer, and Spain would likely not have won the competition if not for his immense performances.

RODRI'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON Matches: 21 Starts: 17 Goals: 1 Assists: 0 Duels Won Percentage: 67% Accurate Passes per Game: 69.4

The 30-year-old is one of the best players in the world with the ball at his feet, and while he is capable of slowing play down at the right moments, he routinely finds ways of playing between the lines to attackers.

Rodri is not the quickest, but as long as the team is compact out of possession, he is excellent at winning duels against opposition midfielders.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Catalan dominance in La Liga?

The signing of Rodri would significantly strengthen Barcelona's starting XI, though rivals Real Madrid have also been ambitious in the transfer window.

Los Blancos look set to add winger Yan Diomande to their ranks, while Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries were signed this summer.

However, Real are arguably not particularly balanced, with Jose Mourinho's side lacking a tempo controller in the middle of the pitch, something that could be vitally important given the attacking nature of their squad.

Barca have won three of the last four La Liga titles on offer, and should Rodri provide them with the control needed in midfield, there is no reason to think they will not be crowned champions once again.