Preview: Santos vs Athletico Paranaense - prediction, team news, lineups

Santos and Athletico Paranaense arrive at the Vila Belmiro in contrasting moods, with the hosts sitting 15th in the Brasileirao on 22 points from 20 games and still working to pull clear of the relegation zone, while the visitors occupy third place with 37 points from 21 rounds and remain firmly in the title conversation.

Kick-off is scheduled for 22:30 UK time (18:30 in Brazil) on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at the Vila Belmiro on the Sao Paulo coast.

Santos will look to make home advantage count and rely on the individual quality of Neymar and Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa to unsettle an organised Athletico Paranaense side that also boasts the league's leading scorer, Kevin Viveros.

Match preview

Santos head into the fixture after securing a 1-0 away victory over Remo in the Copa do Brasil round of 16 at the Mangueirao on Tuesday, August 4, with substitute Rony scoring the winner from a Neymar assist to provide a welcome boost to a side that has struggled for consistency in the league.

Their Brasileirao form remains a concern, however, as Santos have not won a league match since round 18, when they defeated Vitoria away from home, and have since lost to Botafogo and drawn with Chapecoense.

Since Cuca replaced Fabio Vojvoda as head coach in March, Santos have shown greater consistency in cup competitions but have struggled to translate that form into the league, while fitting Neymar, Gabigol and Benjamin Rollheiser into the same starting XI has proved difficult, with the team's defensive shape tending to suffer when all three play together.

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Athletico Paranaense are enjoying a markedly different campaign, with Odair Hellmann's side recording their best first-half return since 2013 by taking 33 points from their opening 19 matches before consolidating third place with 37 points from 21 rounds, although their run of four consecutive league victories ended with a goalless draw against Corinthians in round 21.

A well-drilled defence has been central to Athletico Paranaense's success, with the back-three system helping them concede just 19 goals in 21 Brasileirao matches.

Colombian forward Kevin Viveros has been the team's main attacking outlet, leading the Brasileirao scoring charts with 12 goals in 21 appearances alongside Flamengo's Pedro and averaging approximately one goal every 156 minutes.

Their biggest setback came in the Copa do Brasil, where Athletico Paranaense were thrashed 4-0 by Vitoria at the Barradao on Thursday, August 6, resulting in a 4-2 aggregate elimination in the round of 16 despite their 2-0 victory in the first leg in Curitiba.

Recent head-to-head meetings also favour Athletico Paranaense, who won the sides' last two encounters, securing a 2-1 victory at the Arena da Baixada earlier this Brasileirao campaign after a 3-0 win in their previous meeting in 2023, while Santos have not beaten them since September 2022.

Santos Brasileiro form:

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Santos form (all competitions):

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Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

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Team News

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Santos will be without centre-back Lucas Verissimo due to a calf issue and right-back Igor Vinicius because of lower-back pain, while goalkeeper Joao Paulo remains in the club's medical department, meaning Gabriel Brazao is expected to continue in goal and Mayke or Gabriel Menino could deputise at right-back.

The most significant absence is Neymar, who picked up his third yellow card of the season during the draw with Chapecoense and will serve a suspension, with Willian Arao and Gabriel Bontempo among the midfield options and Ángelo "Barreal" expected to retain his place further forward.

Athletico Paranaense could also have several absences following Thursday's 4-0 defeat to Vitoria, with left-back Claudinho and defender Lucas Esquivel missing the trip to Salvador and remaining doubts, while Carlos Teran is dealing with muscle soreness, Juan Portilla has a knee complaint and first-choice goalkeeper Bento Santos is suspended after receiving his third yellow card of the season.

Luiz Gustavo is expected to return to the starting XI after a period of managed workload, strengthening the holding midfield role, while Kevin Viveros, Steven Mendoza and Leozinho are likely to form Athletico Paranaense's most cohesive attacking trio with Jadson operating as the central creator.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Gabriel Brazao; Gabriel Menino, Adonis Frias, Joao Ananias, Escobar; Joao Schmidt (Willian Arao), Diego Oliva, Gabriel Bontempo; Angelo Barreal, Guilherme Caballero, Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Mycael; Kaique Benavidez, Thiago Aguirre, Arthur Dias; Gilberto Moraes, Luiz Gustavo, Jadson, Steven Mendoza; Cristian Cruz, Leozinho; Kevin Viveros

We say: Santos 0-1 Athletico Paranaense

Athletico Paranaense are expected to concede possession and focus on shutting down the central areas behind their back-three system, which could allow Santos to see more of the ball but leave their creative midfielders with limited space to operate between the lines.

Thursday's 4-0 Copa do Brasil defeat could serve as a catalyst rather than a hangover for the visitors, who have tended to respond well to setbacks under Odair Hellmann, and with Kevin Viveros able to attack the space left by a Santos defence missing Lucas Verissimo and Igor Vinícius, one well-executed transition could be enough to settle the contest in Athletico Paranaense's favour.

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