Preview: Botafogo vs Santos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 Jul 2026 14:57 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 15:00

Botafogo welcome Santos to the Estadio Nilton Santos on Thursday evening as the Brazilian Serie A resumes following the FIFA World Cup break.

The hosts sit just outside the Copa Sudamericana qualification places heading into the second half of the campaign, while the visitors trail them by only one point in mid-table and are looking to continue their recent improvement.

Match preview

Botafogo return to league action aiming to build momentum after showing encouraging signs before the World Cup break, improving defensively while becoming more consistent in attack.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit remain involved in the Copa do Brasil, making a strong league campaign equally important as they attempt to balance domestic and continental commitments over the coming months.

Franclim Carvalho's side have made the Estadio Nilton Santos one of their biggest strengths in recent weeks, having won five of their nine home matches across all competitions, while losing only once in front of their own supporters.

Their success at home has largely been built on an aggressive pressing game, quick transitions through the wide areas and an ability to dominate possession, with the club's synthetic surface continuing to provide a familiar advantage against visiting teams.

Botafogo will also take confidence from their recent record against Santos, unbeaten in their last five Serie A meetings between the clubs, while they have not lost any of their last four encounters at the Nilton Santos.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Santos, meanwhile, head into the second half of the season hoping to build on the progress they made before the competition paused for the World Cup.

After an inconsistent opening to the campaign, Cuca found greater attacking rhythm during the closing weeks before the break, creating more chances and increasing their goalscoring output, although defensive lapses continued to prevent them from climbing further up the standings.

Away from home, however, Santos have struggled throughout the campaign, winning none of their eight league matches on the road while suffering four defeats, a record they will need to improve if they are to challenge for the continental qualification places.

The visitors also have one eye on their Copa Sudamericana campaign, but earning a positive result against one of the teams that has troubled them over the years would provide a significant confidence boost before a demanding run of fixtures.

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Santos Brasileiro form:

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Santos form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo welcomed several players back to full fitness during the World Cup break and are expected to have an almost full-strength squad available for Thursday's encounter.

Midfielder Danilo was given additional time off after his World Cup commitments and remains a doubt amid continued transfer speculation, while fellow midfielder Alvaro Montoro is also attracting interest from River Plate.

Santos are expected to be without Gabriel Bontempo, who continues to struggle with a groin injury, while Moises is also unavailable after suffering an ankle sprain during a friendly match.

Gabigol misses the encounter through suspension following his red card before the break, while Neymar was also granted additional leave after the World Cup and remains unavailable.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Raul; Vitinho, Ferraresi, Gabriel Justino, Alex Telles; Medina, Huguinho; Barrera, Villalba, M. Martins; A. Cabral

Santos possible starting lineup:

Brazao; G. Menino, L. Verissimo, L. Peres, Escobar; W. Arao, G. Henrique, Rollheiser; Miguelito, Thaciano, Barreal

We say: Botafogo 2-0 Santos

Botafogo have been one of the stronger home sides in Serie A this season and should benefit from returning to the familiar surroundings of Nilton Santos after the World Cup break.

Santos showed signs of improvement before the interruption, but their inconsistent away form and the absence of key attacking options could prove costly against a Botafogo side that has become increasingly solid defensively, though we expect the hosts to control the game and begin the second half of the season with a deserved victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.