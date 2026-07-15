Preview: Bodo/Glimt vs Fredrikstad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 14:45 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 14:48

Bodo/Glimt's pursuit of Eliteserien leaders Tromso will continue on Friday evening when they welcome Fredrikstad to Aspmyra Stadion.

The home team are currently third in the Eliteserien table, two points off leaders Tromso, while Fredrikstad occupy 10th, picking up 14 points from 12 matches.

Match preview

Bodo/Glimt have a record of eight wins, two draws and two defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 26 points leaving them in third spot in the table, two points off leaders Tromso, who have actually played two games more.

The Super Team are four-time Eliteserien champions (2020, 2021, 2023, 2024), and they incredibly made it to the last-16 stage of the 2025-26 Champions League, losing to Sporting Lisbon after stunning Italian giants Inter Milan in the knockout round playoffs.

Bodo/Glimt finished second in the Eliteserien last term and will be bidding to return to the summit this season.

Kjetil Knutsen's side have won four of their last five league matches, including a 2-0 success over KFUM Oslo on their return to action on July 12.

Bodo/Glimt have already lost at home in the league this season, though, suffering a 1-0 reverse to Molde at the start of May.

© Imago

As for Fredrikstad, a record of four wins, two draws and six defeats from 12 matches has brought them 14 points, which has left the visitors in 10th spot in the table.

The Aristocrats have actually won Norway's top flight on nine previous occasions, with their last success coming in 1961, while they were runners-up in 2008.

Casper Rojkjaer's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Lillestrom, which proved to be their first loss since May 9.

Indeed, Fredrikstad had entered the season break with seven points from their three matches between May 16 and May 29, including a 2-1 success over Start.

The Aristocrats have only picked up four points from their six league games on their travels during the current campaign.

Bodo/Glimt Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LWWWDW

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

WWWWDW

Fredrikstad Norwegian Eliteserien form:

LLWDWL

Team News

© Imago

Bodo/Glimt will again be without the services of Patrick Berg, Fredrik Bjorkan and Jens Petter Hauge due to their involvement for Norway at the 2026 World Cup, helping the national team to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament before losing to England.

Two further players are set to miss out for the hosts on Friday through injury, with August Mikkelsen and Magnus Riisnaes unavailable for selection.

Kasper Hogh has scored 15 times during an excellent campaign to date, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 25-year-old.

Fredrikstad, meanwhile, are again set to be without the services of Sigurd Kvile and Sondre Sorlokk due to injury problems.

Benjamin Faraas has scored once in five league appearances this season and is once again expected to operate in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should be another start for Salim Laghzaoui at centre-forward.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Aleesami, Maatta; Evjen, Auklend, Fet, Brynhildsen; Blomberg, Hogh

Fredrikstad possible starting lineup:

Borsheim; Rafn, Holme, Fredriksen; Eid, Nilsson, Ohlenschlaeger, Ghebreyohannes; Faraas, Skogvold, Laghzaoui

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-0 Fredrikstad

Bodo/Glimt are still missing some important players, but the hosts are in strong form, and we are fully expecting them to secure another three points on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.