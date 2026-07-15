Preview: Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 Jul 2026 14:38 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 14:46

With the World Cup break now over, Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC will both look to resume their Major League Soccer campaigns with maximum points as they meet in Saturday’s El Trafico at Dignity Health Sports Park.

This weekend’s clash will be the first meeting between the sides in nearly a year, after last July’s six-goal thriller saw LA Galaxy come from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw.

Match preview

For the second time in three years, LA Galaxy finished second-bottom in the Western Conference at the end of the 2025 campaign, sparking understandable calls for Greg Vanney to be relieved of his managerial duties.

However, the Galaxy opted to stick with their 51-year-old manager - a decision that drew further scrutiny after just one win in their opening six matches of 2026. However, four wins and three draws from their next nine games have since lifted spirits somewhat.

A 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo in their most recent league involvement left Los Galacticos two points shy of the final guaranteed play-off spot in the West just shy of the campaign’s midpoint.

They have scored and conceded 22 goals apiece, with a record of five wins, five draws, and five losses from 15 matches.

A win over local rivals is always welcome, especially for a side looking to build momentum, and LA Galaxy have fared well against LAFC recently, going unbeaten in the most recent three meetings after losing three straight clashes prior to that.

Each of the last seven Los Angeles derbies has produced at least three goals and seen both teams score, so another entertaining encounter is expected in what is undoubtedly the headline fixture of the latest MLS round.

© Iconsport

Los Angeles FC reached the MLS postseason for a fourth consecutive year last time out but were knocked out by eventual runners-up Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference semi-finals, extending their wait for a league title to three years.

Unlike their local rivals, LAFC opted for a managerial change, appointing Marc Dos Santos, who had been out of work since leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps in August 2021.

Charged with returning the Black and Gold Falcons to the top of American football, Dos Santos went unbeaten in his first 12 matches in charge.

However, a difficult stretch followed, with just two wins in the next 11 games - a run that included four consecutive defeats for the first time in five years - leaving the 49-year-old under pressure.

Los Angeles FC then returned to winning ways just before the World Cup break, defeating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on May 25 thanks to a late winner from Timothy Tillman.

That marked LAFC’s fifth win in seven home league matches this season, but Saturday’s visitors have struggled on the road, winning just two of their seven away fixtures to date.

Having conceded first in five of their last six outings, the 2022 champions will need to remain compact early on to avoid falling behind against opponents who have opened the scoring in five of their last seven matches.

Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer form:

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Los Angeles Galaxy form (all competitions):

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Los Angeles FC Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

© Imago

LA Galaxy’s long-term absentee Riqui Puig remains sidelined with the knee injury that kept him out for the entirety of last season, while Joao Klauss is still recovering from a foot problem.

Carlos Garces missed the hosts’ last three matches before the break with a toe issue, but the defender could make his return this weekend.

Since returning from injury, Joseph Paintsil has recorded six direct goal contributions in nine matches, making him a key player to watch in this fixture.

With Hugo Lloris sidelined by a leg injury, Thomas Hasal is expected to retain his place in the LAFC goal, making his fourth appearance of the season.

Igor Jesus misses out due to a knee injury and is joined on the visitors' treatment table by Sergi Palencia (groin).

Los Angeles Galaxy possible starting lineup:

Marcinkowski; Yamane, Glesnes, Garces, Nelson; Wynder, Cerrillo, Thommy; Pec, Reus, Paintsil

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Hasal; Segura, Long, Porteous, Hollingshead; Tillman, Choiniere, Delgado; Bouanga, Son, Morales

We say: Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 Los Angeles FC

Few fixtures in MLS have produced as many goals as the LA derby over the years, and we anticipate another action-packed contest this weekend.

That said, we are backing LA Galaxy to make home advantage count and come out on top after 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.