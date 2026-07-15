Preview: Mjallby AIF vs Vasteras SK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 13:11

Mjallby AIF will be aiming to post their first win since the start of May when they continue their Swedish Allsvenskan campaign against Vasteras SK on Friday.

The home side are 10th in the Swedish Allsvenskan table, boasting 16 points from 12 matches, while Vasteras occupy eighth, two points above their opponents here.

Match preview

Mjallby will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to AIK Stockholm, while they resumed their Swedish Allsvenskan season at the start of July with a 4-4 draw against Sirius.

Karl Marius Aksum's side have not actually been victorious in the league since a 4-1 success over Degerfors on May 9. Since then, they have played five times in Swedish's top flight, boasting a record of three draws and two defeats.

Mjallby are the reigning Swedish champions, finishing top of the pile for the first time in 2025, which saw them qualify for the Champions League second qualifying round.

However, there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing campaign to date for Aksum's team, who are currently down in 10th spot in the table, only picking up 16 points from their first 12 matches of the campaign.

Mjallby are 16 points off leaders Sirius but are only four points from a European position, so a lot could change in a short amount of time.

© Imago / Bildbryan

As for Vasteras, the visitors boast a record of five wins, three draws and four defeats from their 12 league matches this season to collect 18 points, which has left them in eighth spot in the table, two points above their opponents here.

The Green-Whites are the reigning Superettan champions, triumphing in the second tier in 2025 to secure a return to the top flight.

Alexander Rubin's team will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 success over Degerfors, which followed a 3-1 success over Halmstad on July 4.

Vasteras have only lost one of their last five in the league and are only two points off the European spots heading into the next set of fixtures, showing just how impressive they have been after only securing promotion last term.

Mjallby AIF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Vasteras SK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Imago

Mjallby need to make a check on the fitness of Elliot Stroud, with the midfielder missing his side's last two matches due to an injury problem.

The home side are otherwise in strong shape for Friday's contest, with Jacob Bergstrom, who has scored nine times this season, set to continue in the final third of the field.

There is also expected to be another start for Abdoulie Manneh, who has found the back of the net twice in 14 appearances during the current season.

As for Vasteras, Abdelrahman Boudah and Frederic Nsabiyumva missed out against Degerfors last time out, and the pair remain injury doubts for this contest.

Mikkel Ladefoged has been in strong form this season, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in 12 matches, and the 23-year-old will continue in the attack.

Taonsa Axel has been another standout player for the team this season, scoring five times in 13 matches, and the attacker is also set to feature in the starting side.

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Miettinen, Noren, Pettersson; Granath, Gustavsson, Helge, Samuelsen; Kjaer, Bergstrom, Manneh

Vasteras SK possible starting lineup:

Jager; Magusson, Bonde, Keita; Gefvert, Diagne, Lushaku, Baggesen; Gunnarsson, Ladefoged, Axel

We say: Mjallby AIF 2-1 Vasteras SK

Vasteras will enter this match in the better form, but Mjallby are due a win and a big performance, and we are backing the reigning champions to emerge victorious here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.