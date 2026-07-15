Transfer news and rumours: Bournemouth in talks to sign Benfica star, Leeds agree Muharemovic deal, latest on Bowen's West Ham future

By Ben Sully | 15 Jul 2026 12:01 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 12:06

Bournemouth are reportedly in talks over the potential signing of Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

The Cherries made their first summer signing on Tuesday, recruiting striker Alvaro Rodriguez from Spanish side Elche.

Bournemouth are already focusing on other transfer targets as they look to build a squad that can balance the demands of the Europa League with their domestic obligations.

According to BBC Sport, the Cherries are in discussions over a move to add Benfica's Silva to their centre-back options.

Silva is seen as a replacement for Marcos Senesi, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer after turning down the chance to sign a new Bournemouth contract earlier this summer.

However, Benfica seem reluctant to advance negotiations until they have finished with Europa League qualifying.

Marco Silva's side are set to face St Gallen in the second qualifying round later this month.

If they beat the Swiss side, the Portuguese side would need to negotiate two more ties to reach the main draw.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Leeds agree Muharemovic transfer

Meanwhile, Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal with Sassuolo to sign defender Tarik Muharemovic.

As per BBC Sport, the Premier League club have reached an agreement over a £34.1m fee for a player who has five years to run on his Sassuolo contract.

The transfer is far from a forgone conclusion, with the Yorkshire club yet to agree personal terms with the Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Muharemovic is believed to be attracting interest from a number of other Premier League clubs after impressing with his performances for his club and country.

The centre-back made 32 competitive appearances for Sassuolo last term, helping the club achieve an 11th-place finish in their first season back in Serie A.

The 23-year-old made three appearances at the 2026 World Cup, including one in Bosnia's last-32 tie defeat against the USA, when he was on the receiving end of the challenge that saw Folarin Balogun sent off before having his one-match ban controversially suspended.

© Imago

West Ham confident of fending off Bowen interest

In the Championship, West Ham United are reportedly confident Jarrod Bowen will remain at the London Stadium following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Hammers skipper scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 38 Premier League appearances last term, but it could not stop his team from losing out to Tottenham Hotspur in the battle to remain in the top flight.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are growing increasingly confident that Bowen will snub any transfer interest in favour of leading the club's promotion bid.

Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle United have emerged as the frontrunners for Bowen's signature after Liverpool cooled their interest in the attacker.

There is a belief that Bowen would be more likely to consider a move if one of the Premier League's traditional big clubs made an approach, but as it stands, he looks set to remain part of Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.