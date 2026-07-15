Chelsea transfer news: Goalkeeper 'training' with Strasbourg ahead of potential BlueCo switch

By Darren Plant | 15 Jul 2026 10:51

Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina may reportedly sign for Strasbourg during the summer transfer window.

The French club are currently without a first-team stopper, a consequence of 2025-26 loanee Mike Penders returning to Chelsea to compete for the number one spot.

Strasbourg have also just appointed Hugo Oliveira - most recently of Portuguese side Famalicao - as their new boss.

Therefore, the 47-year-old is currently assessing his options with regards to who will succeed Penders between the sticks.

According to BBC Sport, Slonina has emerged as a surprise option for Strasbourg.

© Imago / News Images

What is Slonina, Strasbourg situation?

The report claims that the former American prospect has been allowed to start training with the Ligue 1 club.

At this point in time, no transfer has been approved, and the final decision will ultimately lie with Oliveira.

However, the 22-year-old is being provided with the opportunity to earn a move away from Chelsea.

Since being signed in a £10m deal in 2022, the ex-Chicago Fire starlet has not made a first-team appearance for the Premier League club.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Would Slonina joining Strasbourg make sense...for him or BlueCo?

With two years left on a six-year contract, Chelsea would need to attract bids in the region of £3.3m to avoid making a loss on Slonina with regards to their accounts.

When Slonina's last experience of senior football was at League One club Barnsley in 2024-25, it is highly unlikely that any clubs will want to reach that figure.

BlueCo's owners will see value in paying such a fee when Slonina could be given the platform to play regularly at Strasbourg.

However, from the player's perspective, he will question whether he will be first choice for a club who have ambitions to qualify for Europe.

Strasbourg have just signed 20-year-old Polish goalkeeper Milosz Piekutowski from Jagiellonia Bialystok on a five-year contract. With just eight appearances at first-team level, he appears in line to be second choice in 2026-27.

Realistically-speaking, would Oliveira be prepared to go into a new role with two goalkeepers with no experience of European football's top five leagues? It feels extremely doubtful.