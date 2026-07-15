England vs. Argentina: From 'repulsive' to 'whatever' — the full story of Tuchel and Bellingham's complex relationship

By Axel Clody | 15 Jul 2026 06:25

England's quarter-final victory over Norway delivered a moment of friction that quickly became the most-discussed talking point of the tournament.

But the exchange between Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham after the 2-1 extra-time win in Miami was not an isolated incident, it was the latest chapter in an 18-month relationship that has been defined by tension, apology, dropped squads and mutual respect in roughly equal measure.

According to The Athletic, the atmosphere within the England camp remains positive, and the squad has been together for over six weeks since the start of their World Cup preparation. But the history between manager and player tells a more complicated story.

What happened after the Norway win

© Iconsport / Richard Callis, SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News, Fotoarena

Immediately after the final whistle in Miami, Tuchel addressed the media with characteristic bluntness.

'We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today. I am not happy with the performance. In every sense. The commitment is there but we made life very, very difficult for us in the way we played, how we played. Sloppy, a lot of tactical mistakes, not fast enough. We were lucky.'

When those comments were put to Bellingham moments later, still breathing hard after 120 minutes in intense Miami heat and humidity, the reaction was pointed.

'Yeah, well, whatever,' he said initially, before elaborating in the mixed zone. 'Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, Odegaard, Nusa, Sorloth. That's not an easy team to play against. You're not going to win every game popping the ball and making a thousand passes. Sometimes you have to win dirty, and we've done that again tonight.'

The implication was loaded. Tuchel, by his own admission, had a 'mediocre career at best' as a player, and Bellingham's words appeared to reference that directly.

Kane provides the counterpoint

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Captain Harry Kane stepped forward to defuse the situation. Speaking to the BBC two days later, he explained that Bellingham's comments had come barely two minutes after leaving the pitch, before he had heard Tuchel's remarks in full.

'When you play a game like that and someone asks you a question two minutes after the final whistle, without you knowing exactly what your manager actually said, it's easy to try to create that division, but it's the complete opposite,' Kane said.

He added that Tuchel's critical tone was deliberate and purposeful: 'He just said in the changing room: massive congratulations, you should enjoy it. It still feels like there is a part of him that knows we can do better. Which in a way is a good thing.'

Tuchel himself moved to close down the story. 'I wonder who blows these things up. There is nothing to blow up and if it is blown up, it is blown up in the media. What do you expect of a player who just played 120 minutes and gave literally everything, if you shorten the comment of his coach and do not tell him he was world class? Yeah, of course you get the comment you get. People try to create misunderstandings and cracks where no cracks are.' He added that the two were 'as close as ever, and closer than ever before.'

A history of friction that pre-dates the World Cup

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The Norway incident did not come from nowhere. Before the tournament, Tuchel openly admitted in a radio interview that his own mother sometimes found Bellingham 'repulsive' on the pitch.

The remark caused immediate and significant upset — Bellingham and his family were angered — and Tuchel apologised publicly.

Shortly afterwards, Bellingham was left out of the England squad for a friendly against Wales and a World Cup qualifier. At the time, Tuchel offered no diplomatic framing, simply pointing to team spirit as his priority and choosing players who had performed well in the previous camp when Bellingham had been unavailable through injury.

The dropped squad announcement came 48 hours after Bellingham had been named England's player of the year. The message was barely veiled.

During the tournament itself, the two were observed in what appeared to be an intense disagreement during a water break, though Tuchel was effusive in public about his star player throughout, summarising his performance against Norway in two words: 'World class.'

Two very similar characters

© Iconsport / PA Images

Passionate, driven, uncompromising, those are terms that can be equally applied to both Tuchel and Bellingham. Both are supremely self-confident, honest and opinionated, and both expect the highest of standards from everyone around them.

Tuchel has generated friction at every club he has managed. At Chelsea, his deteriorating relationship with Romelu Lukaku became public and contributed to his eventual departure.

At Bayern Munich, he publicly questioned whether Joshua Kimmich was suited to playing as a defensive midfielder, a remark that landed badly in the squad. The pattern is consistent.

With Lionel Messi and Argentina awaiting on Wednesday, Tuchel's most pressing task is ensuring the last thing England need becomes the first thing anyone writes about. For now, at least, both manager and player appear to be pointing in the same direction.