England vs. Argentina: Three key World Cup 2026 battles including Jude Bellingham vs. Lionel Messi

By Matthew Cooper | 14 Jul 2026 17:43

The 2026 World Cup is down to just four teams and England are set to meet Argentina in the second semi-final in Atlanta on July 15.

Both sides are unbeaten at the tournament but needed extra time to win their respective quarter-final matches, with England triumphing over Norway and Argentina beating Switzerland.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three key battles that could define the semi-final clash.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Although it may not be a direct battle, Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi have been the most important players for their respective nations at this tournament so far.

Bellingham has bagged a brace in England's last two matches, becoming the second-youngest player after Pele to score two or more goals in consecutive knockout games at the same World Cup, and he has been the heartbeat of this Three Lions side.

Argentina, meanwhile, are essentially built around Messi and he has consistently delivered, with the 39-year-old making a goal contribution in every game so far.

Whoever imposes themselves more on proceedings could have the biggest say in who reaches the final, with both players capable of winning the game on their own.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

England captain Harry Kane has scored six goals at the World Cup so far, but blanked against Norway and will have a major point to prove against Argentina.

The 32-year-old will be up against an Argentine defence led by Cristian Romero, who he was teammates with for one season at Tottenham Hotspur.

Romero is a very aggressive, front-foot defender who enjoys physical battles and will relish the challenge of facing one of the best goalscorers in the world.

Kane, meanwhile, will be looking to use his intelligence and movement to cause problems and could create space for his teammates to run in behind by dropping deep.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Bukayo Saka has been struggling with fitness problems at this tournament so far, but the winger impressed off the bench against Norway with his direct running and dangerous crossing causing issues.

Whether he starts or is introduced as a substitute, the Arsenal man could have a major impact on the game and his expected battle against Nicolas Tagliafico should be fascinating.

Tagliafico is an experienced, aggressive and disciplined defender who knows that keeping Saka quiet will limit England's attacking threat.

However, if Saka can isolate Tagliafico in one-on-one situations, his pace and creativity could cause real problems for Argentina.