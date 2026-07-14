Preview: Zilina vs Hajduk Split - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 14 Jul 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 16:56

Hajduk Split will look to finish the job when they travel to Stadion pod Dubnom in Slovakia for Thursday night's second leg of their Europa League first qualifying-round tie against MSK Zilina.

The Slovakian outfit trail 2-0 from the first leg in Croatia and face a stern challenge to overturn the deficit, although the tie is far from beyond their reach.

Match preview

MSK Zilina are seven-time Slovakian champions, but they had to settle for a fourth-placed league finish last season, ending the campaign 16 points adrift of champions Slovan Bratislava.

However, Pavol Stano's side secured their place in the Europa League qualifiers by lifting the Slovak Cup for only the second time in the club's history.

History offers little encouragement for the Yellow-Greens, who have never progressed to the Europa League proper, and they now face an even tougher task after falling two goals behind in the tie.

Zilina have also endured an underwhelming pre-season, struggling to build momentum ahead of the new campaign.

The hosts are winless in their last five matches, losing two of them, and while friendly results can often be taken with a pinch of salt, another defeat on Thursday would bring their European journey to an early end.

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Roko Brajkovic broke the deadlock midway through the first half before Dali doubled Hajduk Split's advantage after the interval, as the Croatian outfit produced a disciplined display to take control of the tie in the first leg.

Hajduk finished second in the HNL last season, ending the campaign 18 points behind champions Dinamo Zagreb despite winning 20 league matches and scoring 61 goals.

Those eight league defeats ultimately proved costly, preventing the Split-based club from sustaining a genuine title challenge despite enjoying another strong domestic campaign.

Gonzalo Garcia's side also impressed during pre-season, winning all three of their friendly fixtures without conceding a goal, and they carried that defensive solidity into last week's first-leg victory.

Although Hajduk travel to Slovakia with a healthy two-goal cushion, Garcia will be eager to guard against complacency, particularly with his side having failed to win any of their last four competitive away matches.

Zilina Europa League form:

L

Zilina form (all competitions):

L

Hajduk Split Europa League form:

W

Hajduk Split form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / HANZA MEDIA

Pavol Stano is expected to persist with his preferred 3-4-3 formation, with Michael Fasko, Marko Roginic and Frantisek Kosa all set to retain their places in the starting lineup.

Fasko finished as Zilina's leading scorer with 14 goals last season, and the hosts will once again look to the experienced forward to inspire an unlikely comeback.

Hajduk's summer recruits have already made a positive impression, with Alec Van Hoorenbeeck, Mathieu Acapandie and Dali all catching the eye in the first leg, the latter capping his debut with a goal after the break.

Michele Sego, who netted 13 goals last season, is expected to lead the line once again and will be eager to open his account for the new campaign on the European stage.

Zilina possible starting lineup:

Badzgon; Paliscak, Kasa, Narimanidze; Hranica, Bzdyl, Kacer, Bari; Fasko, Roginic, Kosa

Hajduk Split possible starting lineup:

Silic; Acapandie, Van Hoorenbeeck, Maresic, Hrgovic; Pukstas, Pajaziti; Melnjak Brajkovic, Dali; Sego

We say: Zilina 1-1 Hajduk Split

Zilina have little choice but to take the initiative from the opening whistle in pursuit of an unlikely comeback, but committing bodies forward could leave gaps for Hajduk to exploit on the counter-attack.

The hosts should produce a far more competitive display in front of their own supporters, yet Hajduk's defensive organisation and impressive recent form suggest the Croatian side have enough quality to avoid defeat and safely progress to the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.