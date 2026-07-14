Preview: Ferencvaros vs FK Vojvodina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 14 Jul 2026 15:50

Leading by one after last week's first leg, Ferencvaros will try to finish the job when they meet FK Vojvodina again on Thursday, as the pair complete their Europa League qualifier.

At stake is a place in the second round, where FC Twente await, and the Hungarian side have a precious advantage to defend.

Match preview

Both clubs kicked off their continental campaign in the Serbian city of Novi Sad last Thursday, when the visitors seized a 2-1 lead in this first qualifying round tie.

Kristoffer Zachariassen put Ferencvaros ahead in the eighth minute, and despite Toon Raemaekers then scoring an own goal, ex-Vojvodina forward Dele Yusuf produced a winner deep into the second half.

It marked a positive return to action after Fradi's failure to retain the domestic title last term, having missed out by a single point - that ended a remarkable seven-year streak.

Robbie Keane subsequently stepped down as head coach, having also led his squad to the Europa League's last 16, where they blew a two-goal lead against Braga and crashed out.

This season will be overseen by Balazs Borbely, who surprisingly steered Gyor to top spot in the Hungarian NB, then jumped ship, and is now preparing for his first competitive home fixture as manager of Ferencvaros.

At Groupama Arena last season, Hungary's biggest club were unbeaten across six Europa League contests, so Borbely will expect to continue in that vein on Thursday.

© Imago / Starsport

Vojvodina also finished second in their domestic league last season, trailing in 10 points behind perennial Serbian Superliga champions FK Crvena Zvezda.

Red Star also beat them in a close-fought cup final, but the Novi Sad club still made big strides compared to their previous campaign.

A former assistant to the late Sinisa Mihajlovic, with clubs such as AC Milan and Bologna, Miroslav Tanjga is currently in charge of the 1967 European Cup quarter-finalists.

Vojvodina's most recent venture into UEFA competition ended in a second-round exit to Ajax two years ago, but dreams of group-phase qualification will not die even if they fail to fight back and beat Ferencvaros.

An aggregate defeat would see them transferred to the Conference League's second qualifying round, where Serbia's third-biggest club may have more chance of success.

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

W

FK Vojvodina Europa League form:

L

Team News

© Imago

Ferencvaros have a fitness doubt regarding Australian winger Daniel Arzani, while the injured Franko Kovacevic joins Gabor Szalai and Habib Maiga in being left off the UEFA list.

New boss Borbely is continuing to overhaul last term's squad; with a clearout still ongoing, Yusuf is likely to continue up front, seeking more goals against his old club.

Ex-Liverpool veteran Naby Keita knits together Fradi's midfield, which should also feature Marius Corbu; it remains to be seen whether Haiti international Lenny Joseph will play, having attracted strong transfer interest after his stint at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Vojvodina's attack should be led by Bosnian striker Nardin Mulahusejnovic, who was FC Noah's top scorer in the Conference League last season.

After being benched for the home leg, the manager's son Sinisa Tanjga will vie for selection in central defence, while captain Dejan Sukic is set to start in midfield.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Botka, Gomez, Raemaekers, O’Dowda; Kanichowsky, Keita, Corbu; Zachariassen, Yusuf, Lisztes

FK Vojvodina possible starting lineup:

Rosic; Nikolic, Tanjga, Szucs, Barros; Zukic, Djakovac, Petrovic; Randjelovic, Mulahusejnovic, Mitrovic

We say: Ferencvaros 2-0 FK Vojvodina (Ferencvaros win 4-1 on aggregate)

Traditionally strong at home, Ferencvaros will polish off their first qualifier with another win, easing through to face the tougher challenge of Twente.

The Hungarian giants are surely bound for round two, as they can pick off a Vojvodina side that must chase the game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.