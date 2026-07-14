Preview: CF Montreal vs Toronto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 14 Jul 2026 14:33

The first Canadian Classique of the 2026 MLS regular season takes place at Saputo Stadium on Thursday as CF Montreal host Toronto.



These teams are tied on 14 points, with Montreal sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference, drawing DC United 4-4 in their last domestic outing, while the Reds are two places below them after losing 2-1 to the Chicago Fire.

Match preview

After a lengthy pause in the MLS season, Montreal return to action on Thursday, seeking to end a three-match winless run in this competition.



Under interim manager Philippe Eullaffroy, this team have lost just one of their last four fixtures in this competition but could also equal their longest run without a win in the current regular season should they fail to collect maximum points in this one (four).



Their last three MLS victories came at Saputo Stadium, while they have points in four of their last five domestic outings at home.



With 20 matchdays remaining in the campaign, they have already netted 22 goals, just 12 fewer than they had in the entire 2025 regular season.



Heading into this match, they are four points below the playoff line in the East with a game in hand on the Columbus Crew and DC United.

Le CFM are unbeaten in two of their last three meetings with Toronto, drawing them 1-1 in August of last year at BMO Field.

© Imago / NurPhoto

The defeats are piling up in Toronto, a team that have suffered five successive losses across all competitions.



Robin Fraser’s men have dropped points in their last eight regular-season affairs and could lose four in a row domestically on Thursday for the first time since March 2025.



They have also lost five of their last six league encounters away from home, including three in a row.



In 2026, they have not lost a match in this competition on the road when netting the opening goal, doing it once thus far in a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati.



While things have not been going well, they are just four points back of a playoff spot, but have conceded in 12 consecutive games across all competitions.



TFC have not lost any of their last five competitive fixtures against Montreal, winning the last two MLS meetings versus Le CFM at Saputo Stadium.

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

CF Montreal form (all competitions):

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

Toronto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / aal.photo

Montreal might be missing Josh Nteziryayo, along with Bode Hidalgo and Fabian Herbers, who are all recovering from lower-body injuries.

Prince Owusu continues to lead their attack, with the former Toronto striker netting a hat trick in DC, as he is up to nine goals in MLS this season, with Hennadiy Synchuk scoring a late equaliser for them on that occasion.

As for Toronto, Deandre Kerr is questionable with a sore thigh, Markus Cimermancic has an adductor issue, Lazar Stefanovic has a sore foot and Djordje Mihailovic is questionable due to a pelvic problem.

They will likely be without Matheus Pereira, who has a groin problem, as does Benjamin Kuscevic, while Richie Laryea is dealing with a thigh strain.

Joshua Sargent started their match against Chicago despite a minor thigh injury, scoring the only goal for them in a losing effort.

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Gillier; Bugaj, Morales, Vera, Petrasso; Escobar, Loturi, Longstaff; Rios, Owusu, Streit

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Gavran; Henry, Franklin, Zimmerman, Gomis, Gilman; Etienne, Coello, Edwards; Sargent, Vilsaint

We say: CF Montreal 1-1 Toronto

Neither side have been terribly convincing, and we expect a lot of grit from both, but they both lack the creativity in the attacking third to gain an edge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.